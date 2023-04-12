‘The Regime’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Is Losing Control in HBO’s Authoritarian Satire

"The Queen" Oscar nominee Stephen Frears directs the series formerly known as "The Palace."

Kate Winslet is power-hungry and desperate to demand control — in a funny way.

HBO dark comedy “The Regime” stars the “Mare of Easttown” Emmy winner as an authoritarian leader who struggles to hold onto her kingdom as her regime begins to unravel. Taking place over the course of one year, “The Regime,” formerly known as “The Palace,” is executive produced by Winslet, and created by “Succession” producer and scribe Will Tracy, who also executive produces the series.

Oscar nominee Stephen Frears (“The Queen”) will executive produce and direct “The Regime,” marking Winslet’s fourth collaboration with HBO.

Joining the previously announced cast of Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant, the newly announced cast members include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Executive producers are Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs serves as co-executive producer and writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

Winslet previously starred in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” plus “Mildred Pierce.” Her other ongoing HBO collaboration is the upcoming limited series “The Trust” based on Hernan Diaz’s novel of the same name. Winslet will also executive produce that series about a wealthy financier who reads a book based on his won life and after being dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight…by literally rewriting history.

Winslet recently addressed a possible “Mare of Easttown” Season 2, explaining that while the team feels “enormously proud” of the limited series, a second season would have to “evolve.”

“The Regime” premieres linearly on HBO, plus streaming service Max, in 2024.

Check out the teaser below.

