The Weeknd Debuts New Song from ‘The Idol’ in Surprise Coachella Appearance — Watch

Fans got an early look at the soundtrack for The Weeknd's Cannes-bound HBO series on Friday night.

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s upcoming HBO drama “The Idol” notched a massive win this week when it was officially announced that the first two episodes of the series would be screening out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Television premieres on the Croisette are not unprecedented — David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” and Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake” both screened at the festival — but a selection can validate an auteur-driven series as something artistically significant. It’s a much-needed PR boost for the show, which has been bogged down by reports of on-set dysfunction.

But getting a slot at the world’s most important film festival apparently wasn’t enough for The Weeknd, so he decided to promote the show at America’s biggest music festival in the same week. The artist made an unannounced appearance at Coachella on Friday night, taking the stage toward the end of Metro Boomin’s closing set in the Sahara Tent to perform six songs. While The Weeknd had been using his social media accounts to tease that he might be returning to the festival he headlined in 2022, the timing of his appearance was unknown.

But the biggest surprise of the night might have been what he chose to play. In between several of his other hits, The Weeknd debuted “Double Fantasy,” a new song that he wrote and performed for “The Idol.” He had previously posted a brief clip of him recording the song with an orchestra, but Friday night was the first time that fans could hear the entire song.

In addition to The Weeknd, “The Idol” stars Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Eli Roth, Jane Adams, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son (allegedly reappearing in the series after previously exiting amid creative overhauls), and Jenny Kim. The series is set in the music industry, following a rising pop star (Depp) whose desperate need for a hit leads her to form a strange relationship with a self-help guru whose tactics resemble those of a cult leader. Following its Cannes premiere, “The Idol” is expected to premiere on HBO later in 2023. No official release date has been announced.

Watch a replay of The Weekend’s Coachella performance below.

