Tom Holland Apple TV+ Series ‘The Crowded Room’ Sets June Premiere: First Look

Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum also star in the series from creator Akiva Goldsman.

Tom Holland’s first go around with Apple didn’t go so great, but two years after “Cherry,” the Spider-Man star is hoping to make a triumphant return to the streamer. “The Crowded Room,” a drama series starring Holland in his first lead television role, will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9.

Created by “A Beautiful Mind” Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, “The Crowded Room” is inspired by — but is not a direct adaptation of —Daniel Keyes’ 1981 nonfiction book “The Minds of Billy Milligan.” Milligan, who died in 2014, was arrested for three rapes on the campus of Ohio State University in 1975, but was let off after being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, becoming the first person to be acquitted for it.

The show differs from its source material by following the fictional Danny Sullivan (played by Holland), who is arrested in 1979 for his involvement in a New York City shooting. As Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried, heading back to TV after “The Dropout” scored her an Emmy) interviews Danny, the show flashes through major events in his life, revealing what shaped him into the person he became. Emmy Rossum plays Danny’s mother, and additional cast members include Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz; Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger will guest star.

“The Crowded Room” has previously been described as a an anthology series, with potential future seasons tackling different stories of people living with mental illness. Apple’s announcement of the premiere date referred to the project as a limited series, so it’s unclear if there are still plans for future seasons.

Apple Studios co-produces “The Crowded Room” with New Regency. Goldsman executive produces via his Weed Road Productions banner, and other executive producers include Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer for New Regency. Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the pilot and multiple other episodes, also executive produces.

Three episodes of “The Crowded Room” debut on Apple TV+ June 9, followed by new episodes weekly through July 28. Along with the premiere date, Apple also released some first look photos of “The Crowded Room;” check them out below.

Courtesy of Apple

Stephanie Mei-Ling

Courtesy of Apple

