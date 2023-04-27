Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-Produced U2 Documentary to Open Tribeca Festival

In addition to opener "Kiss the Future," a special 30th-anniversary screening of Robert De Niro's "A Bronx Tale" will close this year's festival.

Audiences are one step closer to the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

This year’s Tribeca Gala events, including the Opening, Closing, and Centerpiece film selections were unveiled Thursday. The 2023 Tribeca Festival will kick off June 7 with the North American premiere of “Kiss the Future,” a documentary following the story of a community of underground musicians and creatives throughout the nearly four-year-long siege of Sarajevo, as well as the 1997 U2 concert celebrating the liberation of the Bosnian capital.

The film serves as a testament to art’s enduring ability to cast light even in the darkest of circumstances and reflects Tribeca’s founding mission of utilizing the power of storytelling to heal communities. “Kiss the Future” is produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Sarah Anthony, and features U2’s Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.

“Ben and I are proud of this film and are honored that it has been selected to open the Tribeca Festival,” producer Damon said. “We are grateful to the people of Sarajevo and to U2 for giving us the opportunity to help tell this special story. Though this event happened almost 30 years ago, we feel it has strong relevance to today’s world, serving as a powerful reminder that human creativity can provide a powerful antidote to even the most horrific of situations.”

U2 frontman Bono said, “We know U2’s marquee is helpful in getting the lives of these local heroes to a wider audience, but even at my most puffed up I couldn’t have imagined our tiny role being given so much care, attention, and screen time by Nenad Cicin-Sain. If defiance is the essence of romance, then the people of Sarajevo are the most romantic figures. Viva Sarajevo!”

A special 30th-anniversary screening of “A Bronx Tale” will close the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 17. After the movie, the film’s director and star and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and writer and co-star Chazz Palminteri will participate in a live conversation with David Remnick, the editor-in-chief of The New Yorker.

This year’s Centerpiece Gala is the New York premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental.” Set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together, the film is about Ember, a fiery young woman, whose friendship with water-guy Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be. Directed by Peter Sohn, “Elemental” is voiced by Catherine O’Hara, Leah Lewis, and Mamoudou Athie. The film will have its world debut during Closing Night of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The remaining Tribeca Gala selections include the world premieres of music documentaries about Grammy-winning artists Carlos Santana, Cyndi Lauper, and French Montana, with dedicated performances by each artist after the screenings. Additionally, Grammy-winning Megan Thee Stallion is participating in a live conversation. The Gala events, sponsored by City National Bank, take place at the Beacon Theatre on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL GALA SELECTIONS

Kiss the Future, (USA, Ireland) – North American Premiere. A stirring testament to art’s enduring ability to cast light in even the darkest of circumstances, Kiss the Future follows an underground community who worked and created throughout the nearly four-year long Siege of Sarajevo. After an American aid worker makes a longshot pitch to U2 to help raise awareness about the Bosnian capital’s plight, the band’s live satellite interviews with local Sarajevans during their 1993 ZOO TV Tour help highlight the direness of the situation on the ground. And when U2 arrive to perform a long-promised concert after the city’s liberation, the show becomes a monument to the strength and resilience of the people of Sarajevo as well as art’s capacity to inspire and unite. Directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, written by Bill Carter. Produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Sarah Anthony. With Vesna Andree Zaimović, Senad Zaimović, Enes Zlatar, Alma Catal Hurem, Boris Siber, Gino Jevdjevic, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.

DATE: Wednesday, June 7

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

A Bronx Tale, (United States). In Robert De Niro’s stunning directorial debut, a devoted father battles a local mob boss for the life of his son. Growing up on the racially divided streets of 1960s New York, 9-year-old Calogero, or “C,” idolizes sophisticated local gangster Sonny (Chazz Palminteri), despite stern warnings from his working-class father (Robert De Niro). But when “C” gets older, he finds himself torn between two worlds and must choose between earning respect like his father or commanding it like Sonny. Vividly evoking the sights and sounds of the iconic neighborhood, “A Bronx Tale” is a compelling story of love and loyalty. Directed by Robert De Niro. Written by Chazz Palminteri. Produced by Robert De Niro, Jon Kilik, Jane Rosenthal. With Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato.

After the Movie: A conversation with director and star Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and writer and co-star Chazz Palminteri. They will be joined in conversation by the editor of The New Yorker David Remnick.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

Elemental, (United States) – New York Premiere. Set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together, the story introduces fiery young woman Ember, whose friendship with water-guy Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be. The voice cast includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Doctor, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. Original score composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. A Disney and Pixar release.

DATE: Saturday, June 10

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Let the Canary Sing, (United States, UK) – World Premiere. Alison Ellwood’s boisterous documentary is a big-hearted and joyous look at the life and career of music icon Cyndi Lauper. From her humble beginnings in Queens to her ascension to global stardom the film celebrates Lauper’s powerful voice, her dedication to advocacy, and staying true to her irrepressible, spunky self. Directed by Alison Ellwood. Produced by ​​Alison Ellwood, Trevor Birney, Eimhear O’Neill, Andrew Tully.

After the Movie: A special performance by Cyndi Lauper.

DATE: Wednesday, June 14

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

A Storytellers Conversation with Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including nine BET Awards and back-to-back Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.” Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Most recently, Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

For Khadija, (United States, Morocco) – World Premiere. Moroccan-born and New York-bred Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur French Montana gives a deeper look into his roots and globe-spanning upbringing, led by the sacrifices of his single mother. Directed by Mandon Lovett. Produced by French Montana.

After the Movie: A performance by French Montana, Triplets Ghetto Kids, and special guests.

DATE: Friday, June 16

TIME: 8:00PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

Carlos, (United States) – World Premiere. The immersive and intimately-crafted documentary Carlos catapults us into rock icon Carlos Santana’s life and musical trajectory. Filmmaker Rudy Valdez bolsters this personal narrative with pulsating, never-before-seen footage — guided by Santana himself, and in his own words. Directed by Rudy Valdez. Produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Lizz Morhaim, Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn, Sam Pollard, Rudy Valdez.

After the Movie: A performance by the legendary Santana.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

