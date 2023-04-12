‘True Detective’ Season 4 Teaser: Jodie Foster Hunts a Serial Killer in Rural Alaska

Barry Jenkins executive produces the upcoming "True Detective: Night Country" anthology installment, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner.

Jodie Foster is channeling her Clarice Starling.

More than 30 years after starring in “Silence of the Lambs,” Foster is back tracking down a serial killer in “True Detective” Season 4. The latest installment in the anthology series is executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and written by Issa Lopez, who also serves as showrunner.

Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season will take place in Alaska, with Foster playing Detective Liz Danvers. The official synopsis cites that when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

“True Detective: Night Country” is the first season sans creator Nic Pizzolatto, who parted ways with HBO in 2020.

HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said at the time, “It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take. It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us, so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

“True Detective” first debuted in 2014, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Additional installments included Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, and most recently Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Original stars McConaughey and Harrelson have executive produced each subsequent season, including the upcoming Season 4. The duo are set to star in an AppleTV+ comedy together from creator David West Read.

“True Detective: Night Country” is Foster’s first major TV role in recent years, after directing episodes of “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Black Mirror.” Foster will also executive produce “True Detective: Night Country” after producing an episode from Season 1, but it is not announced yet if she will helm any episodes for Season 4.

