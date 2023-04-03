Warner Bros. Discovery’s Soundtrack Sale Stalls After Meager Offers

WBD hoped to get $2 billion for the rights to "Batman" soundtracks and "Wizard of Oz" songs. Offers topped at $1.3 billion.

How much money is the “Batdance” worth? Apparently, not as much as Warner Bros. Discovery was hoping. The company is reconsidering a sale of its catalog of film soundtracks, after receiving a disappointing initial round of offers.

As first reported by the Financial Times, the company has held informal talks with potential buyers about selling the copyrights to their music library over the last several months. Notable soundtracks that WBD owns include the scores to the “Batman” franchise — including Prince’s tie-in album for the 1989 “Batman” movie — the Oscar-winning “Joker” soundtrack, John Williams’ music for the “Harry Potter” franchise, and the legendary musical numbers from 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz.”

WBD’s music holdings are not to be confused with those of the record label Warner Music Group, which was founded as a part of Warner Bros. before getting sold in 2004 after the notorious AOL Time Warner merger and now operates as a separate entity. WBD continues to own the copyrights for many of the soundtracks produced prior to the spinoff of WMG, and releases the scores for new films under the in-house WaterTower Music label.

Sources close to discussions told IndieWire that WBD CEO David Zaslav and his advisors hoped to receive up to $2 billion for the music catalog. However, potential buyers’ offers were affected by stipulations in negotiations that Warner Bros. Discovery retain control over how certain valuable soundtracks are used. As such, bids and offers topped out at $1.2 to $1.3 billion. According to sources, these offers were made during very early discussions, with no bankers involved.

After the disappointing offers, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery are now reportedly reconsidering the sale of their catalog. No final decision has been made, but either selling only part of the catalog or abandoning the plan entirely have both been considered, according to sources. The company now plans to retain the rights to at least a few key properties, sources told IndieWire, including the soundtrack to the sitcom “Friends.”

The prospective soundtrack sale is one of many ways that Zaslav has attempted to cut costs and curb the debt accrued by Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed. The merger — between WarnerMedia and Discovery — cost $40 billion, and gross debt measured at $49.5 billion as of the most recent quarter.

Since the closure of the merger, WBD has repaid $7 billion in debt through somewhat controversial methods including cuts in streaming content and several rounds of layoffs affecting various departments. Stock in the company has also recovered by 50 percent after plummeting last year due to merger-induced losses.

Tony Maglio contributed reporting

