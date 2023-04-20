Watch Live: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

The Latin AMAs pre-show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and you can live-stream the event here.

The celebration of Univision’s first-ever Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) will kick off with a dynamic pre-show and carpet, the “Noche de Estrellas,” on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

The eighth edition of the annual award show will feature Mexican actor David Zepeda, popular in soap operas in his native country, and Venezuelan TV presenter Chiqui Delgado as they take over the red carpet as hosts alongside “Enamorándonos” personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal, who will cover all style moments and carpet looks.

You can live stream the event below.

The Latin AMAs take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with more than 30 performers taking to the stage. Nominations are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nods, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, who each have nine nominations. The awards themselves begin at 8 p.m. ET. Performers include Bad Bunny, Becky G, Banda El Recodo, Grupo Frontera, Lenny Tavarez, Lil Jon, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, and Young Miko.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.