Have You Heard of ‘High Desert’? It’s a New Apple TV+ Show with Patricia Arquette — Watch the Trailer

Jay Roach directs and Ben Stiller is the executive producer, but somehow this show is still flying under the radar.

Patricia Arquette is having a “Severance” reunion with a noir twist — in a show you probably haven’t heard of.

The Emmy winner collaborates again with “Severance” and “Escape at Dannemora” director Ben Stiller for Apple TV+ dark comedy “High Desert.” Arquette plays Peggy, an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend, and Keir O’Donnell also star in the series. “High Desert” is created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Grace and Frankie”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”), and Jennifer Hoppe (“Nurse Jackie”), who all also serve as executive producers. Both Stiller and Arquette serve as executive producers.

Jay Roach (“Meet the Parents”) directs all eight episodes of the half-hour series. Stiller was originally announced to be helming the series in 2020.

Arquette recently dished on “Severance” Season 2, warning that fans should be “very scared” for what’s in store for her other series with Ben Stiller at Apple.

“I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds,” Arquette said. “They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.”

Arquette previously told IndieWire at the 2022 Gotham Awards that filming the sci-fi workplace series was “claustrophobic” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a very strange thing,” Arquette said. “And it was weird, we didn’t get to joke with the crew in the same way or hang out in that same way, so the show is very claustrophobic and the experience of filming it was very claustrophobic.”

Up next, Arquette is starring in “Gonzo Girl” opposite “Daisy Jones and the Six” breakout star Camila Morrone. The novel adaptation marks Arquette’s feature directorial debut after helming two episodes of crime series “Medium” in 2009. “Gonzo Girl” also stars Willem Dafoe, Ray Nicholson, Elizabeth Lail, Leila George, James Urbaniak, Zoë Bleu Sidel, and Rick Springfield.

“High Desert” premieres May 17 on AppleTV+.

Check out the trailer below.

