Zack Snyder Says ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ Would Never Be Made as Movies: TV Is ‘Way Riskier’

"I watch that show and go, 'This movie would never get made; this movie can’t exist,'" Snyder said of the "arthouse"-esque viral shows.

Zack Snyder is finding the future of film on TV.

The “Batman v. Superman” director praised the current age of television and cited HBO viral series “Euphoria” and Netflix’s Korean hit “Squid Game” as beacons of cinematic innovation.

“I think we’re in a real golden age of TV in the sense that TV shows are much better at showing you something that you’ve never seen before, or catching you off balance or making a turn that you didn’t see coming,” Snyder said during Anthony and Joe Russo’s new “Pizza Film School” podcast.

Snyder continued, “They’re way riskier. ‘Euphoria,’ for instance, I was just watching the show [and] it’s just unbelievable. That show shouldn’t exist; it’s so good. And that’s the kind of thing I watch that show and go, ‘This movie would never get made; this movie can’t exist.'”

The “Army of the Dead” helmer added, “You could imagine ‘Squid Game’ coming here as a movie; it would be an arthouse [film], maybe. ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ take you to places where you have no idea where you are going or what’s happening, and I think that’s what people want.”

Joe Russo admitted that TV is very “different” in terms of emotional attachment to characters.

“You’ve assigned more of your time, you have more investment, and when that character goes, you feel it because of that investment,” Russo said, adding to Snyder, “Why I think you’re saying TV is now in a golden age is that it is disrupting from a format standpoint. It’s 10 hours of content; it’s eight hours of content. You get a different emotional impact killing a character five hours into a ten-hour story because you’ve spent five hours with that character versus an hour.”

Russo previously addressed the streaming vs. theatrical distribution debate, crediting Netflix for providing an at-home platform to combat the “elitist notion” that theaters are supreme. Thus, the lines between TV and film blur a little further.

“Having some kind of culture war about whether there’s value in that or not is fucking bananas to us,” Russo said in July 2022. “We’re agnostic about delivery. You know what might make everybody happy is Netflix starts doing 45-day windows and they have their giant digital distribution platform. Everybody wins. That feels like where it’s going.”

