‘Dune: Part Two’ Teaser: Timothée Chalamet Reigns Supreme in Sequel’s First Footage

Check out the first footage from Denis Villeneuve's sequel ahead of the full trailer release on Wednesday, May 3.

Paul Atreides’ rise among the Fremen is upon us.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser for “Dune: Part Two” ahead of the official trailer release set for Wednesday, May 3. Watch below.

The film will open in theaters on November 3, 2023, tracking Paul’s (Timothée Chalamet) ascension among the Fremen and the resulting rebellion against Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), as Paul seeks revenge for the murder of his father while trying to bring peace to Arrakis.

Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem are all set to reprise their roles from their first film, with some new faces joining the cast. Along with Walken, they include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, and Tim Blake Nelson.

At CinemaCon, director Denis Villeneuve said that “‘Part Two’ is more action-packed, epic war movie, much more bulk, much more dance.” This time, the entire film was shot with IMAX cameras. Only about 40 percent of “Part One” filmed with IMAX cameras.

The Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment film will skip the Venice Film Festival this summer, where “Part One” premiered in 2021, as Villeneuve and his team wrap up its ambitious special effects. And as the film’s CinemaCon presentation revealed, many of those effects are practical, including Chalamet’s ride on one of Arrakis’ giant sandworms.

Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve once again co-write the script, with Oscar nominees Pugh as “political chess player” Princess Irulan Corrino and Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, “an Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.”

A recent curtain raiser for the film in Vanity Fair revealed that Chalamet and Zendaya had very little time each day to film their romance scenes: only about an hour at sunset to capture the natural light.

“​​There’s kind of, like, a ticking timer,” Zendaya told the outlet. “You kind of feel like, ‘Okay, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this.’ So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours. Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas.”

