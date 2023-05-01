‘Scream VI’ Lets Streaming Take the Lead with Debuts on PVOD and Paramount+

Netflix appears to be enjoying the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" effect, with five animation titles in its top 10.

Paramount+ decide to stream “Scream VI” 45 days after its theatrical launch. It’s parallel to its PVOD debut — but that means streaming takes priority.

PVOD revenue usually precedes streaming placement. Universal, which makes PVOD available for most films after three weekends (except for hits like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which will have a 31-day minimum wait), places titles on Peacock after 45 days. Warner Bros. Discovery offered “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” for PVOD after 21 days its theatrical debut, but Max will have to wait two months.

As a result, the PVOD debut for “Scream VI” is muted. Instead of a strong showing across the board, it is #1 at Vudu (which ranks by revenue), but currently stands at #7 and #8 at the transaction-based iTunes and Google Play. It debuted as high as #2 on iTunes but quickly fell, perhaps as streaming awareness increased.

The not-yet-streaming “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (both Disney) took #1 spots (iTunes with “The Way of Water” and Google Play with “Quantumania”). The two titles rotated atop both sites during the week; “Quantumania” in its first week was #1 everywhere.

“Renfield” from Universal will debut this week, when it will almost certainly be boosted by star Nicolas Cage’s home-viewing popularity. TBD are “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate) or “Air” (MGM). Technically, “SMB” might be seen as early as this weekend, but there is no precedent for a home debut while a film still performs at such a high level.

“Scream VI,” “The Way of Water,” and “Quantumania” all are available at $19.99, as are three of the other four titles to make all four charts (“Creed III,” “65,” and “Shazam”). The other title, “A Man Called Otto,” has been available since late February and is now $5.99.

This week sees little other change. “Moment of Contact” (1091), a documentary about a supposed alien encounter in Brazil in 1996 is #4 at iTunes at $3.99.

Netflix viewers again quickly responded to an unknown action title. Netflix French original “AKA” (available dubbed in English as well as the original French with subtitles), about a special ops infiltrating a criminal gang, was an immediate #1 when released over the weekend.

It replaced “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” which fell to #2. “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” another Netflix original, remains in the top three. Otherwise, animation rules — five of the site’s top 10 titles, led by “The Lorax” at #4, come from that format. Is the “SMB” impact rubbing off?

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, May 1. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

3. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

4. Moment of Contact (1091) – $3.99

5. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

6. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Scream VI (Paramount) – $19.99

8. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

10. Jesus Revolution (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

3. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

4. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

6. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

8. Scream VI (Paramount) – $19.99

9. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

10. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 24-30.

1. Scream VI (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) – $19.99

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

4. 65 (Sony) – $19.99

5. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $19.99

6. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

7. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

8. Jesus Revolution (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (WBD) – $5.99

10. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, May 1. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. AKA (Netflix French original)

2. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022 theatrical release)

3. A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix original)

4. The Lorax (2012 theatrical release)

5. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

6. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix original)

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022 theatrical release)

8. Matilda (1996 theatrical release)

9. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

10. Shark Tale (2004 theatrical release)

