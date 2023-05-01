Woody Harrelson Doesn’t Care About ‘SNL’ COVID Monologue Backlash: ‘I Don’t Look at That Sh*t’

"It don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful."

Woody Harrelson isn’t plumbing the depths of the internet and Googling himself.

The “White House Plumbers” star revealed in a new Esquire cover story that not only does the star of the HBO limited series about Richard Nixon’s top political operatives avoid reading the internet, but Harrelson also doesn’t care about the backlash to any controversies surrounding him.

That specifically includes his February 2023 “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, which landed him in the Five Timers club. After his opening monologue, Harrelson was accused by some for seemingly endorsing anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine COVID conspiracy theories. (His controversial stance on loosening up lockdown measures were also echoed in a New York Times Magazine interview with the actor that same weekend.)

“People told me it was, shall we say, trending. No, I don’t look at that shit,” Harrelson told Esquire. “I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL.’ I don’t need to go further with it … other than to say — well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough. … But it don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.”

His “White House Plumbers” co-star Justin Theroux joked, “I’ve had some real goes at Woody, and I can tell you, he doesn’t give a shit.”

During his “Saturday Night Live” monologue, Harrelson joked about “the craziest script” he’d ever read. “So the movie goes like this. … The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

It was obvious to those in the room what Harrelson was talking about. “I threw the script away,” Harrelson said. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

When asked by the NYT Magazine what was so “absurd” about COVID protocols, particularly as they relate to Hollywood (which has since begun to see them heavily lifted), Harrelson said, “The fact that they’re still going on! I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

The Watergate series “White House Plumbers” premieres on HBO and Max on Monday, May 1.

