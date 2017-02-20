2017 Writers Guild Awards Winners: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Arrival,’ ‘Atlanta’ and ‘The Americans’ Win Big

Live from New York! And also Los Angeles! It’s the 2017 Writers Guild Awards, honoring the best in writing for television, film and new media. This year’s big winners included some of the season’s most lauded productions — including “Moonlight,” “Arrival,” “Atlanta” and “The Americans.”

While “Moonlight” and “Arrival” will compete against each other in the Adapted Screenplay category at the Oscars, they were entered in the WGA Awards in different categories, allowing both to make off with an award. “The Americans” pulled out a win for Drama Series, while “Atlanta” snapped up both Comedy Series and New Series. Other winners included “Command and Control,” “Saturday Night Live,” “BoJack Horseman” and “This Is Us.”

Check out our full list of winners — noted in bold — all updated live as the awards were announced at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles this evening.

Screenplay Nominees

Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water,” written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

“La La Land,” written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

“Loving,” written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

“Manchester by the Sea,” written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

“Moonlight,” written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24 — winner

Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival,” screenplay by Eric Heisserer; based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures — winner

“Deadpool,” written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Fences,” screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures

“Hidden Figures,” screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Nocturnal Animals,” screenplay by Tom Ford; based on the novel by Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features

Documentary Screenplay

“Author: The JT LeRoy Story,” written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios

“Command and Control,” telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; based on the book “Command and Control” by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films — winner

“Zero Days,” written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures

Television and New Media Nominees

Drama Series

“The Americans” — winner

“Better Call Saul”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” — winner

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

New Series

“Atlanta” — winner

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Long Form, Original

“American Crime”

“Confirmation” — winner

“Harley and the Davidsons”

“Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le”

Long Form, Adapted

“11.22.63”

“American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” — winner

“Madoff”

“The Night Of”

“Roots”

Short Form New Media, Original

“Episode 101” (“Now We’re Talking”)

“Escape the Room” (“Life Ends at 30”)

“Itsy Bitsy Spider” Episode 1 (“Thug Passion”)

“The Party” (“The Commute”) — winner

Short Form New Media, Adapted



“Passage” Part 4 (“Fear the Walking Dead”) — winner

“Under Siege” (“The Strain”)

Animation

“Barthood” (“The Simpsons”)

“First Day of Rule” (“Elena of Avalor”)

“Fish Out of Water” (“BoJack Horseman”)

“A Princess on Lothal” (“Star Wars Rebels”)

“Stop the Presses” (“BoJack Horseman”) — winner

Episodic Drama

“Gloves Off” (“Better Call Saul”)

“I Am a Storm” (“Shameless”)

“Klick” (“Better Call Saul”)

“Switch” (“Better Call Saul”)

“The Trip” (“This Is Us”) — winner

“The Winds of Winter” (“Game of Thrones”)

Episodic Comedy

“Kimmy Finds Her Mom!” (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) — winner

“Pilot” (“One Mississippi”)

“R-A-Y-C-Ray-Cation” (“Speechless”)

“Streets on Lock” (“Atlanta”)

“A Taste of Zephyria” (“Son of Zorn”)

Comedy/Variety (Including Talk), Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — winner

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Comedy/Variety, Sketch Series

“Documentary Now!”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Maya and Marty in Manhattan”

“Nathan for You”

“Saturday Night Live” — winner

Comedy/Variety — Music, Awards, Tributes, Specials

68th Primetime Emmy Awards

73rd Annual Golden Globes Awards

88th Annual Academy Awards

“Triumph’s Election Special” — winner

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Hollywood Game Night” — winner

“Jeopardy!”

Daytime Drama

“General Hospital” — winner

Children’s Script, Episodic and Specials

“Girl Meets Commonism” (“Girl Meets World”)

“Just Add Mom” (“Just Add Magic”)

“Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” (“Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street”) — winner

“Mucko Polo, Grouch Explorer” (“Sesame Street”)

Children’s Script, Long Form or Special

“Dance Camp”

“Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” — winner

“R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

Documentary Script, Current Events

“Chasing Heroine” (“Frontline”)

“The Choice 2016” (“Frontline”) — winner (tie)

“Inside Assad’s Syria” (“Frontline”) — winner (tie)

Documentary Script, Other than Current Events

“American Reds”

“Jackie Robinson, Part One” — winner

“Netanyahu at War” (“Frontline”)

News Script, Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Ambush in Dallas” (“World News Tonight with David Muir”)

“Brussels Under Attack” (“World News Tonight with David Muir”

“Muhammad Ali: Remembering a Legend” (“48 Hours”) — winner

News Script, Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“CBS Sunday Morning Almanac” — winner

