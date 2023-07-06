2024 Awards Calendar Is Steady as They Go

With the pandemic in the rear view (at least, as far as Hollywood is concerned when it comes to its day-to-day operations), the 2023 – 2024 Oscar season is back to following the usual calendar template. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024, just about a year off from Oscars 2023.

The Academy plans to continue to stay away from the Super Bowl (February 11, 2024), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2024. Academy CEO Bill Kramer is expected to bring back last year’s producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as well as host Jimmy Kimmel, if he can. Stay tuned.

The Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. (Next year brings new eligibility rules, including a theater expansion to an extra week and 10 cities around the country.) One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which aired the 2023 awards show. Negotiations are underway with the for-profit show’s new owners.

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:



Thursday, August 24, 2023

SAG submissions open

Wednesday August 30 to Monday, September 4, 2023

Telluride Film Festival

Wednesday August 30 to Saturday, September 9, 2023

Venice Film Festival

Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 17, 2023

Toronto International Film Festival

Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 15, 2023

New York Film Festival

Wednesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 15, 2023

BFI London Film Festival

Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22, 2023

Middleburg Film Festival

Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 29, 2023

Montclair Film Festival

Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, October 28, 2023

SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, October 29, 2023

AFI FEST Film Festival

Friday, October 27, 2023

Britannia Film Awards (BAFTA LA)

SAG Submissions close 5 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 4, 2023

American Cinematheque Award Gala for Helen Mirren

Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

General entry categories Oscar submission deadline

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Governors Awards

LA3C

Monday, December 4, 2023

SAG nominations voting opens

Friday, December 8, 2023

BAFTA round one voting opens

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, December 18, 2023

Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Oscar shortlists announcement

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Oscar eligibility period ends

2024

Friday, January 5, 2024

BAFTA Round Two voting begins

AFI Awards honoree gala

Saturday, January 6, 2024

BAFTA Tea Party

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Golden Globes Awards

SAG nomination voting ends

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

SAG nominations announced

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Critics Choice Awards

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

SAG final voting begins

Thursday, January 18, 2024

BAFTA nominations announced, final voting opens

Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 28, 2024

Sundance Film Festival

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar nominations announcement

Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 17, 2024

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Monday, February 12, 2024

Oscar nominees luncheon

Sunday, February 18, 2024

BAFTA Film Awards

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, February 23, 2024

Scientific and Technical Oscar Awards

SAG final voting closes 12 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 24, 2024

30th Annual SAG Awards

Sunday, February 25, 2024

PGA Awards

Independent Spirit Awards

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 10, 2024

96th Oscars