2024 Awards Calendar Is Steady as They Go

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
With the pandemic in the rear view (at least, as far as Hollywood is concerned when it comes to its day-to-day operations), the 2023 – 2024 Oscar season is back to following the usual calendar template. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024, just about a year off from Oscars 2023.
The Academy plans to continue to stay away from the Super Bowl (February 11, 2024), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2024. Academy CEO Bill Kramer is expected to bring back last year’s producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as well as host Jimmy Kimmel, if he can. Stay tuned.
The Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. (Next year brings new eligibility rules, including a theater expansion to an extra week and 10 cities around the country.) One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which aired the 2023 awards show. Negotiations are underway with the for-profit show’s new owners.
Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:
Thursday, August 24, 2023
SAG submissions open
Wednesday August 30 to Monday, September 4, 2023
Telluride Film Festival
Wednesday August 30 to Saturday, September 9, 2023
Venice Film Festival
Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 17, 2023
Toronto International Film Festival
Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 15, 2023
New York Film Festival
Wednesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 15, 2023
BFI London Film Festival
Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22, 2023
Middleburg Film Festival
Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 29, 2023
Montclair Film Festival
Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, October 28, 2023
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, October 29, 2023
AFI FEST Film Festival
Friday, October 27, 2023
Britannia Film Awards (BAFTA LA)
SAG Submissions close 5 p.m. PT
Saturday, November 4, 2023
American Cinematheque Award Gala for Helen Mirren
Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
General entry categories Oscar submission deadline
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Governors Awards
LA3C
Monday, December 4, 2023
SAG nominations voting opens
Friday, December 8, 2023
BAFTA round one voting opens
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Monday, December 18, 2023
Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Oscar shortlists announcement
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Oscar eligibility period ends
Friday, January 5, 2024
BAFTA Round Two voting begins
AFI Awards honoree gala
Saturday, January 6, 2024
BAFTA Tea Party
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Golden Globes Awards
SAG nomination voting ends
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
SAG nominations announced
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Critics Choice Awards
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
SAG final voting begins
Thursday, January 18, 2024
BAFTA nominations announced, final voting opens
Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 28, 2024
Sundance Film Festival
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Oscar nominations announcement
Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 17, 2024
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Monday, February 12, 2024
Oscar nominees luncheon
Sunday, February 18, 2024
BAFTA Film Awards
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Friday, February 23, 2024
Scientific and Technical Oscar Awards
SAG final voting closes 12 p.m. PT
Saturday, February 24, 2024
30th Annual SAG Awards
Sunday, February 25, 2024
PGA Awards
Independent Spirit Awards
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 10, 2024
96th Oscars
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.