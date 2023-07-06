×
2024 Awards Calendar Is Steady as They Go

The awards timeline for 2023 - 2024 honors is back to normal, but stay tuned for updates.
Preparing for the 95th Oscars
Preparing for the 95th Oscars
AFP via Getty Images
With the pandemic in the rear view (at least, as far as Hollywood is concerned when it comes to its day-to-day operations), the 2023 – 2024 Oscar season is back to following the usual calendar template. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024, just about a year off from Oscars 2023.

The Academy plans to continue to stay away from the Super Bowl (February 11, 2024), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on January 24, 2024. Academy CEO Bill Kramer is expected to bring back last year’s producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as well as host Jimmy Kimmel, if he can. Stay tuned.

The Academy has returned to both the usual 12-month calendar year and six-city theater eligibility requirements. (Next year brings new eligibility rules, including a theater expansion to an extra week and 10 cities around the country.) One thing we still don’t know about the upcoming awards lineup: whether January’s Golden Globes telecast will return to NBC, which aired the 2023 awards show. Negotiations are underway with the for-profit show’s new owners.

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:

Thursday, August 24, 2023
SAG submissions open

Wednesday August 30 to Monday, September 4, 2023
Telluride Film Festival

Wednesday August 30 to Saturday, September 9, 2023
Venice Film Festival 

Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 17, 2023
Toronto International Film Festival

Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 15, 2023
New York Film Festival 

Wednesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 15, 2023
BFI London Film Festival

Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22, 2023
Middleburg Film Festival 

Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 29, 2023
Montclair Film Festival

Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, October 28, 2023
SCAD Savannah Film Festival 

Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, October 29, 2023
AFI FEST Film Festival 

Friday, October 27, 2023
Britannia Film Awards (BAFTA LA)
SAG Submissions close 5 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 4, 2023
American Cinematheque Award Gala for Helen Mirren
Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
General entry categories Oscar submission deadline

Saturday, November 18, 2023
Governors Awards
LA3C 

Monday, December 4, 2023
SAG nominations voting opens 

Friday, December 8, 2023
BAFTA round one voting opens

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, December 18, 2023
Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 21, 2023
Oscar shortlists announcement

Sunday, December 31, 2023
Oscar eligibility period ends

2024

Friday, January 5, 2024
BAFTA Round Two voting begins
AFI Awards honoree gala 

Saturday, January 6, 2024
BAFTA Tea Party 

Sunday, January 7, 2024 
Golden Globes Awards
SAG nomination voting ends

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
SAG nominations announced 

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 14, 2024
Critics Choice Awards 

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
SAG final voting begins

Thursday, January 18, 2024
BAFTA nominations announced, final voting opens

Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 28, 2024
Sundance Film Festival 

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Oscar nominations announcement

Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 17, 2024
Santa Barbara International Film Festival 

Monday, February 12, 2024
Oscar nominees luncheon

Sunday, February 18, 2024
BAFTA Film Awards

Thursday, February 22, 2024
Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, February 23, 2024
Scientific and Technical Oscar Awards
SAG final voting closes 12 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 24, 2024
30th Annual SAG Awards

Sunday, February 25, 2024
PGA Awards
Independent Spirit Awards 

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 10, 2024
96th Oscars

Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
