The Academy Boasts a New Board of Governors

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its newly elected Board of Governors. The governors, who set the Academy’s strategic vision and watch out for the organization’s financial health, will take office at the first scheduled board meeting of the new term. Wednesday the board voted to expand theatrical release requirements in order to qualify for Best Picture eligibility.

Directors branch member Ava DuVernay is back on the 55-member 2023-2024 Academy Board of Governors. So is producer Lynette Howell Taylor. The incumbents stay, while the ones who have served their three-year term move on, to be replaced by someone else (after a two-year break, they can run again for a governor’s seat). And, after three terms, like those served by Charles Bernstein and Jon Bloom, they are permanently termed off.

The Academy’s 18 branches are each represented by three governors, except for the recently established Production and Technology Branch, which is represented by a single governor. As a result of this election, the board now comprises 53 percent women and 25 percent belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Elected to the Board for the first time:

Wendy Aylsworth, Production and Technology Branch

David I. Dinerstein, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Richard Gibbs, Music Branch

Jinko Gotoh, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Kalina Ivanov, Production Design Branch

Simon Kilmurry, Documentary Branch

Hannah Minghella, Executives Branch

Daniel Orlandi, Costume Designers Branch

Lou Diamond Phillips, Actors Branch

Dana Stevens, Writers Branch

Mark P. Stoeckinger, Sound Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus:

Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch

They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson, and Janet Yang.

