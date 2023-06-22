The Academy Boasts a New Board of Governors

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its newly elected Board of Governors. The governors, who set the Academy’s strategic vision and watch out for the organization’s financial health, will take office at the first scheduled board meeting of the new term. Wednesday the board voted to expand theatrical release requirements in order to qualify for Best Picture eligibility.
Directors branch member Ava DuVernay is back on the 55-member 2023-2024 Academy Board of Governors. So is producer Lynette Howell Taylor. The incumbents stay, while the ones who have served their three-year term move on, to be replaced by someone else (after a two-year break, they can run again for a governor’s seat). And, after three terms, like those served by Charles Bernstein and Jon Bloom, they are permanently termed off.
The Academy’s 18 branches are each represented by three governors, except for the recently established Production and Technology Branch, which is represented by a single governor. As a result of this election, the board now comprises 53 percent women and 25 percent belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:
Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
Elected to the Board for the first time:
Wendy Aylsworth, Production and Technology Branch
David I. Dinerstein, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
Richard Gibbs, Music Branch
Jinko Gotoh, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Kalina Ivanov, Production Design Branch
Simon Kilmurry, Documentary Branch
Hannah Minghella, Executives Branch
Daniel Orlandi, Costume Designers Branch
Lou Diamond Phillips, Actors Branch
Dana Stevens, Writers Branch
Mark P. Stoeckinger, Sound Branch
Returning to the Board after a hiatus:
Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch
They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson, and Janet Yang.
Those who were eligible to run again (and won):
Casting Directors – Debra Zane
Directors – Ava DuVernay
Film Editors – Stephen Rivkin
Makeup Artists & Hairstylists – Linda Flowers
Producers – Lynette Howell Taylor
Visual Effects – Rob Bredow
Terming off:
Actors – Whoopi Goldberg
Cinematographers – Mandy Walker
Costume Designers – Isis Mussenden
Documentary – Kate Amend
Executives – David Linde
Marketing & Public Relations – Christina Kounelias
Music – Charles Bernstein
Production Design – Wynn Thomas
SFFA – Jon Bloom
Sound – Teri Dorman
Writers – Larry Karaszewski
