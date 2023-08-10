2023 Emmy Awards Officially Move to January 2024

The Television Academy and Fox have today announced what many have long suspected: The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have moved to January 2024 from September 2023, with the awards ceremony now set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While the change from the previously set date of September 18 is still a bit of wishful thinking, as both the WGA and SAG unions are still on strike and seeking to negotiate fair deals with the AMPTP, it does open up the schedule enough to where, should deals happen over the next couple of months, the TV Academy and Fox would likely still have time for the standard amount of pre-production needed to put on the awards telecast.

Unfortunately for the TV Academy, the move does strip the Emmys of its influence on the Golden Globes (January 7, 2024) and Critics Choice Awards (January 14, 2024), the two other major TV awards that usually air in January. Should neither awards show change their current scheduled dates the way the Emmys have, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will now have one of its nighttime events take place in-person on the same Sunday as the Golden Globes, with that program then airing on FXX the same night that the Critics Choice Awards air live on The CW.

However, the upside of what has been perceived as an inevitable, necessary date change is that having the ceremony in January still allows the Emmys to maintain its 2024 schedule as planned, with official for your consideration events usually kicking off at the beginning of March. Still, with scripted television production almost fully shut down in the United States, there is the question of if enough shows will be eligible to fill up the four months of nightly events dedicated to campaigning for Emmy nominations.

Another detail that today’s announcement clarifies is that the 75th Emmy Awards will be executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. A host has yet to be announced.

As of now, festivities for the 75th edition of the Emmys will commence with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation of those awards will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on FXX.

Finally, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Fox coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8-11 p.m. EST / 5-8 p.m. PST).