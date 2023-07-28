2023 Primetime Emmys Are No Longer Scheduled for September 18 — Report

It looks like the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will not be occurring on September 18, as planned.

Variety was the first to report that vendors, producers, and others involved with the ceremony have already been notified that the Television Academy and awards ceremony airer Fox need a raincheck on their services. The same goes for the Creative Art Emmys, originally slated for September 9 and 10.

While a new date has not yet been decided upon, the TV Academy has confirmed that final Emmys voting will stick to the same timeline, opening on August 17 and closing the night of August 28, meaning whatever nominees not taking part in the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes are still campaigning. Notably, actors cannot participate in promoting their awards-nominated shows, per work stoppage orders.

However, while Variety also reported that the TV Academy and Fox were in a debate over whether to reschedule the main ceremony for November (like the show had done before in 2001, in wake of the 9/11 attacks), or January 2024, the AMPTP’s refusal to come to the bargaining table with either union puts both proposed dates at risk. A move to winter 2024 would also be extra difficult, as it would cause possible overlap between the Emmys and the several other televised awards shows that occur that season.

While neither representatives for the TV Academy nor Fox provided comment on the move from September 18 as official, the TV Academy provided a statement to IndieWire that said, “Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have colored the majority of Emmys season, with writers refraining from campaigning as soon as their strike became official at the beginning of May, with SAG-AFTRA members joining them almost immediately after Emmy nominations were announced on July 12.

With both writers and performers unable to participate in the awards telecast under current strike guidelines, the show is unlikely to occur until things are resolved between the unions and the AMPTP. While the forthcoming Emmys did not yet name a host, it was announced that Jesse Collins Entertainment would be producing the event.