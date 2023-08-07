‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ Win at 2023 TCA Awards: Full List

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of the organization’s 39th annual TCA Awards, with “Succession” (HBO) and “The Bear” (FX) both winning more than one top prize.

While the TCA summer tour, including the awards ceremony, was canceled in lieu of the WGA and SAG strikes, the group has chosen to announce the winners of the 2022-23 TV season online. The organization also announced filmmaker Mel Brooks as its Career Achievement recipient and “The Carol Burnett Show” as its Heritage Award honoree.

In the two non-gendered acting categories, Individual Achievement In Drama and Individual Achievement In Comedy, the respective winners were “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn and “Poker Face” co-creator/star Natasha Lyonne. Meanwhile, the aforementioned “Succession” not only won Outstanding Achievement In Drama for the second year in a row (third time total), the HBO series also won the prestigious Program of the Year award for its final season.

FX series “The Bear” led the TCA Awards newcomers, winning both Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy. Freshman series like “Beef,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “Jury Duty” were also 2023 TCA Award winners in different genre categories.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV critic for Salon and outgoing TCA president. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

See the full list of 2022 TCA Award recipients below in bold.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC (WINNER)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock (WINNER)

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS (WINNER)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee (WINNER)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+ (WINNER)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+ (WINNER)

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

Outstanding New Program

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX (WINNER)

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix (WINNER)

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category) (WINNER)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX (WINNER)

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category) (WINNER)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max (WINNER)

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max