Academy Announces 39 Songs Eligible For Oscar

Thirty-nine songs are in contention for nominations in the Original Song category for the 84th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.

The list includes 3 songs from both “The Muppets” and “Rio,” as well as from “DAM999,” a little known Indian film about 1975 Banqiao Dam disaster in China (with songs entitled “Dakkanaga Dugu Dugo,” “DAM999 Theme Song” and “Mujhe Chod Ke”).

“Happy Feet Two,” “Gnomeo & Juliet” and “Winnie The Pooh,” meanwhile, each head two songs on the list. One of “Pooh”‘s songs was written by Zooey Deschanel, while Elton John is in the mix for “Gnomeo & Juliet.”

Mary J. Blige (“The Help”), Chris Cornell (“Machine Gun Preacher”), The National (“Win Win”), Pink (“Happy Feet Two”) and a song co-written by Sinead O’Connor and Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs”) are other notable names in contention.

A notable name not in contention was Madonna, who was one of the notable snubs for her Golden Globe nominated “Masterpiece” from “W.E.”

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film and song title:

“The World I Knew” from “African Cats”

“Lay Your Head Down” from “Albert Nobbs”

“Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger”

“Collision of Worlds” from “Cars 2”

“Dakkanaga Dugu Dugu” from “DAM999”

“DAM999 Theme Song” from “DAM999”

“Mujhe Chod Ke” from “DAM999”

“Rainbird” from “Dirty Girl”

“Keep On Walking” from “The First Grader”

“Where the River Goes” from “Footloose”

“Hello Hello” from “Gnomeo & Juliet”

“Love Builds a Garden” from “Gnomeo & Juliet”

“Bridge of Light” from “Happy Feet Two”

“The Mighty Sven” from “Happy Feet Two”

“Never Be Daunted” from “happythankyoumoreplease”

“Hell and Back” from “Hell and Back Again”

“The Living Proof” from “The Help”

“Coeur Volant” from “Hugo”

“It’s How We Play” from “I Don’t Know How She Does It”

“When the Heart Dies” from “In the Land of Blood and Honey”

“Ja Nao Estar” from “José and Pilar”

“The Keeper” from “Machine Gun Preacher”

“Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”

“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”

“Pictures in My Head” from “The Muppets”

“Summer Song” from “The Music Never Stopped”

“Imaginary Friends” from “Olive”

“Sparkling Day” from “One Day”

“Taking You with Me” from “Our Idiot Brother”

“The Greatest Song I Ever Heard” from “POM Wonderful Presents The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”

“Hot Wings” from “Rio”

“Let Me Take You to Rio” from “Rio”

“Real in Rio” from “Rio”

“Shelter” from “Take Shelter”

“Gathering Stories” from “We Bought a Zoo”

“Pop” from “White Irish Drinkers”

“Think You Can Wait” from “Win Win”

“The Backson Song” from “Winnie the Pooh”

“So Long” from “Winnie the Pooh”



On Thursday, January 5, the Academy will screen clips featuring each song, in random order, for voting members of the Music Branch in Los Angeles. Following the screenings, members will determine the nominees by an averaged point system of voting. If no song receives an average score of 8.25 or more, there will be no nominees in the category. If only one song achieves that score, it and the song receiving the next highest score shall be the two nominees. If two or more songs (up to five) achieve that score, they shall be the nominees. A DVD copy of the song clips will be made available to those branch members who are unable to attend the screening and who request it for home viewing. A mail-in ballot will be provided.

Under Academy rules, a maximum of two songs may be nominated from any one film. If more than two songs from a film achieve a score of 8.25 or more, the two songs with the highest scores will be the nominees.

To be eligible, a song must consist of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the film. A clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody must be used in the body of the film or as the first music cue in the end credits.

The 84th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 24, 2012, at 5:30 a.m. PT