The Academy Reelects President Janet Yang, Adds Several New Officers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that its Board of Governors has re-elected producer Janet Yang as president of the organization. Members elected new people to fill the majority of officer positions as well, with only Lynette Howell Taylor and Kim Taylor-Coleman returning to their posts.

CEO Bill Kramer, who started his role around the same time as Yang last year, said in a statement, “I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers. Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

Yang will now be in her second term as president, and her fifth year as a Governor-at-Large, having made history as the first Asian-American, fourth woman, and second person of color (after Cheryl Boone Isaacs) to be Academy president. Though she and Kramer had weathered the storm well in their first year, delivering an Oscars ceremony that went up in TV ratings, and did not feature any unexpected slaps, Yang was central to the conversation about digital campaign reform, and more recently co-signed a note to Academy members affirming their commitment to diversity after several of the organization’s Black executives exited in quick succession earlier this year.

A member of the Academy’s Producers Branch since 2002, having worked on films like “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Zero Effect,” and recent Oscar-nominated animated feature “Over the Moon,” Yang was first nominated to be a Governor-at-Large by the sitting Academy President and elected by the Board of Governors in 2019 and 2022. Other positions she has had in the Academy Board of Governors include vice president and chair of the Membership Committee and prior to that, the Membership and Governance Committee.

2023 will be the first year fellow members Howard Berger, Brooke Breton, Tom Duffield and Howard A. Rodman serve as officers. Bonnie Arnold previously served as an officer in 2019-20 and DeVon Franklin in 2021-22.

According to Academy rules, board members may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

See the full list of governors elected to officer positions by the 55-member Board below.

Bonnie Arnold, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

Howard Berger, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

Brooke Breton, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Tom Duffield, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Lynette Howell Taylor, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Howard A. Rodman, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)