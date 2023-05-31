‘Only Murders in the Building’ Submits Killer Group of Guest Stars for Emmy Consideration (Exclusive)

The major Outstanding Comedy Series contender that won Nathan Lane his first Primetime Emmy after a record seven Outstanding Guest Actor nominations is now hoping to bring more of its featured actors into the fold with its Emmy submissions.

IndieWire can exclusively confirm that in addition to “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez submitting for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories as expected, the hit Hulu series has Lane, James Caverly, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all vying for Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories.

While Emmy winners Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer joined the show in Season 2, with the former playing a mysterious, ornery, mourning mother and the latter playing a heightened version of herself, Lynch and Fey are both returning contenders (Lynch was even nominated for an Emmy last year for her turn as Martin’s character’s stunt double in Season 1).

Although her character Bunny was the victim of a fatal twist at the end of Season 1, Jane Houdyshell still got to expand on the cantankerous head of the Arconia board’s backstory in the latest season. She joins Cara Delevingne, who appeared as Selena Gomez’s character’s Season 2 love interest, in submitting for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile Michael Cyril Creighton, who returned as Howard Morris, the Arconia’s resident cat person with all the gossip, submitted for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps.

Notably absent from the show’s Emmy submissions are the two actors who played the revealed killers from the Season 1 and Season 2 murder mysteries.

“Only Murders In The Building” HULU

“Only Murders in the Building” received 17 Emmy nominations last year for its debut season. Some behind the scenes categories it’s submitting for Season 2 include the two below the line categories it won last year—Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation—plus bids for its casting, cinematography, contemporary costumes, single-camera picture editing, contemporary hairstyling, contemporary makeup, music composition, and sound editing.

For Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” has submitted its Season 2 finale “I Know Who Did It,” written by showrunner John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky. Hoffman also submitted for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on the first two episodes of Season 2, as did executive producer Jamie Babbit, who directed the penultimate episode and the aforementioned closer.

Rounding out the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 Emmy submissions are entries into two new categories. The Producers Guild Award-winning after show “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” will now vie for a Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series nomination, while co-creator and star Steve Martin will try his luck in a third category on behalf of the show this year, submitting “Angel in Flip Flops,” the catchy 80s inspired tune he co-wrote with Kirker Butler for Season 2, into the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category.

Emmy nominations-round voting begins on June 15.