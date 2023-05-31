×
Read Next: ‘Twilight,’ Now Restored, Is the Lost Hungarian Murder Mystery Masterpiece You Need to See
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Submits Killer Group of Guest Stars for Emmy Consideration (Exclusive)

Season 2 of the hit Hulu comedy counts guest stars Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Nathan Lane, and Shirley MacLaine among its Emmy submissions, plus an original song by Steve Martin.
Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Amy Schumer
"Only Murders in the Building"
Courtesy of Hulu
Share

The major Outstanding Comedy Series contender that won Nathan Lane his first Primetime Emmy after a record seven Outstanding Guest Actor nominations is now hoping to bring more of its featured actors into the fold with its Emmy submissions.

IndieWire can exclusively confirm that in addition to “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez submitting for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories as expected, the hit Hulu series has Lane, James Caverly, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all vying for Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories. 

While Emmy winners Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer joined the show in Season 2, with the former playing a mysterious, ornery, mourning mother and the latter playing a heightened version of herself, Lynch and Fey are both returning contenders (Lynch was even nominated for an Emmy last year for her turn as Martin’s character’s stunt double in Season 1).

Although her character Bunny was the victim of a fatal twist at the end of Season 1, Jane Houdyshell still got to expand on the cantankerous head of the Arconia board’s backstory in the latest season. She joins Cara Delevingne, who appeared as Selena Gomez’s character’s Season 2 love interest, in submitting for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile Michael Cyril Creighton, who returned as Howard Morris, the Arconia’s resident cat person with all the gossip, submitted for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps. 

Notably absent from the show’s Emmy submissions are the two actors who played the revealed killers from the Season 1 and Season 2 murder mysteries. 

Only Murders In The Building -- “I Know Who Did It” - Episode 210 -- One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding -- there's a few more questions raised, too. Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
“Only Murders In The Building”HULU

“Only Murders in the Building” received 17 Emmy nominations last year for its debut season. Some behind the scenes categories it’s submitting for Season 2 include the two below the line categories it won last year—Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation—plus bids for its casting, cinematography, contemporary costumes, single-camera picture editing, contemporary hairstyling, contemporary makeup, music composition, and sound editing. 

 For Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” has submitted its Season 2 finale “I Know Who Did It,” written by showrunner John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky. Hoffman also submitted for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on the first two episodes of Season 2, as did executive producer Jamie Babbit, who directed the penultimate episode and the aforementioned closer.

Rounding out the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 Emmy submissions are entries into two new categories. The Producers Guild Award-winning after show “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” will now vie for a Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series nomination, while co-creator and star Steve Martin will try his luck in a third category on behalf of the show this year, submitting “Angel in Flip Flops,” the catchy 80s inspired tune he co-wrote with Kirker Butler for Season 2, into the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category.

Emmy nominations-round voting begins on June 15.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Sex and the City’ Shocker: Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo (EXCLUSIVE)
‘Sex and the City’ Shocker: Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo (EXCLUSIVE)
Nikki Haley Wants To Ban Foreign Lobbying (Except When She’s Campaigning)
rollingstone
Nikki Haley Wants To Ban Foreign Lobbying (Except When She’s Campaigning)
‘The Boogeyman’ Review: Stephen King’s Classic Short Story Expands Into Effectively Dark Psychological Horror Film Focusing On Loss And Grief
‘The Boogeyman’ Review: Stephen King’s Classic Short Story Expands Into Effectively Dark Psychological Horror Film Focusing On Loss And Grief
The Ted Lasso Finale Planted the Seeds for Multiple Spinoffs — Which Would You Want to See Ordered to Series?
The Ted Lasso Finale Planted the Seeds for Multiple Spinoffs — Which Would You Want to See Ordered to Series?
WSU Coach Advances Vaccine Firing Suit as Governor, AD Spared
WSU Coach Advances Vaccine Firing Suit as Governor, AD Spared
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad