2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Actor

There’s one actor to beat: “Darkest Hour” (Working Title/Focus Features) star Gary Oldman as a wily, crusty, and fierce Prime Minister Winston Churchill, using his power with words to fight the Nazis. It’s a powerfully moving and strangely timely performance at a time when strong leadership is in short supply. After winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice drama awards, plus the SAG and BAFTAs, Oldman earned his second nomination and could take home the win.

This year yielded a weaker Best Actor field than Best Actress. The final nominees range from such lauded industry heavyweights as Golden Globe and SAG nominee Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) to two young stars landing their first Oscar break: Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”).

Year-end contender and Globe nominee Daniel Day-Lewis is vying for his sixth (and possibly last) Oscar nomination, reunited with Paul Thomas Anderson in “Phantom Thread” (Annapurna/Focus Features), Lewis’s first film since his Oscar-winning “Lincoln.”

Frontrunner:

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”)

Contenders:

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)

Denzel Washington (“Roman Israel, Esq.”)

