2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress

Here is Anne Thompson’s look at the 2018 Oscar contenders in the Best Actress category. Updated 2/24/2018.
"The Shape of Water"
Click here to view our 2019 Oscar predictions.

Actress was a crowded category this year, like last, when even Annette Bening and Amy Adams didn’t make the cut. Here are the mighty thespians landing final nominations:

Oscar-winner Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) is a single mother whose grief over her raped and murdered daughter turns to anger in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (November 10, Fox Searchlight). So far McDormand has won the drama Globe, Critics Choice Awards, SAG and BAFTA. She’s good to go.

Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine”) is still in the running for her heartbreaking, luminous mute performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (December 1, Fox Searchlight).

“Brooklyn” and “Atonement” nominee Saoirse Ronan took the Comedy Globe as a rebellious high school senior in rookie director Greta Gerwig’s specialty hit “Lady Bird.”

"Lady Bird"
“Lady Bird”A24

READ MORE: 2018 Oscar Predictions

Margot Robbie wowed critics and audiences as hard-driving skater Tonya Harding in Neon’s Toronto pickup “I, Tonya.”

And the combo of Meryl Streep (scoring her 21st nomination) and Steven Spielberg with late-breaking Pentagon Papers drama “The Post” (Fox, December 22) landed a nomination, even without SAG recognition.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri””Fox Searchlight

Frontrunner:

Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”)

Contenders:

Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”)
Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”)
Meryl Streep (“The Post”)

