×
Read Next: Will Poulter: ‘I’m Not Conventionally Attractive,’ but Should It Matter?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Anne Thompson’s look at the Oscar race includes Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and more. (Updated 2/24/2018.)
"Wonderstruck"
Oscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress Predictions
Oscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress Predictions
Oscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress Predictions
Oscars 2018: Best Supporting Actress Predictions
View Gallery
12 Images
Share

Click here to view our 2019 Oscar predictions.

Newcomers often have a chance to shine in the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actress (see Alicia Vikander and Lupita Nyong’o). Fresh faces emerged as contenders as the year rolled on. One contender to break out from Sundance was unrecognizable Mary J. Blige, who shines amid the sprawling ensemble in Dee Rees’ acclaimed southern drama “Mudbound” (Netflix); she nabbed Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG nominations as well as nabbing an unprecedented second nod for Best Song

Mudbound
Mary J. Blige and director Dee Rees shooting “Mudbound”Steve Dietl / Netflix

At the fall festivals, American theater stalwart Laurie Metcalf won raves as the powerful, critical, loving mother in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” She built momentum with back-to-back wins from the National Board of Review and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association as well as Critics Choice, Globes and SAG nominations. The winner at the Globes, SAG, Critics Choice and BAFTAs, however, was SAG nominee Allison Janney, another TV star who has never earned Oscar recognition, as the hard-driving force behind the rise of skater Tonya Harding in holiday movie “I, Tonya.”

Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer"The Shape of Water"
Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer”The Shape of Water”Fox Searchlight

Globe nominee Octavia Spencer protects and gives voice to mute fellow janitor (Sally Hawkins) in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water”; while coming on strong is BAFTA-nominated Mike Leigh veteran Lesley Manville (“Another Year”) in late-breaking Paul Thomas Anderson drama “Phantom Thread,” who holds her own with Daniel Day-Lewis as her womanizing designer brother.

Read More: Oscars Not So White: ‘Get Out’ and ‘Mudbound’ Lead Diverse 2018 Contenders

Frontrunners:

Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)
Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”)

Contenders: 

Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”)
Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”)
Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox
‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox
3 hours ago
‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict
rollingstone
‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict
3 hours ago
WGA Strike: Chanel Event At Paramount Has Big Names Confused About Picket-Line Protocol
WGA Strike: Chanel Event At Paramount Has Big Names Confused About Picket-Line Protocol
3 hours ago
9-1-1: Lone Star Leaves Two Characters' Fates in Limbo Ahead of Season Finale
9-1-1: Lone Star Leaves Two Characters' Fates in Limbo Ahead of Season Finale
3 hours ago
Endeavor Plans Stock Buybacks, Dividend Pay Ahead of Merger
Endeavor Plans Stock Buybacks, Dividend Pay Ahead of Merger
49 mins ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad