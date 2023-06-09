2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting takes place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast on FXX at a later date. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, and air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The State of the Race

It is fascinating to see the arc of both Jason Sudeikis’ “Ted Lasso” and Bill Hader’s “Barry” meta-textually be the creator/stars running away from the characters that made Emmy voters fall in love with them. Both have won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice, and are happy to still campaign on behalf of the show, highlighting the work of all their collaborators, but there isn’t a sense that they are seeking much more validation for their acting performances specifically.

That is why “The Bear” breakout Jeremy Allen White really has a shot to win here, because it ultimately is the only Emmy category he is eligible for, and the FX series’ chances of succeeding sat very much on his shoulders. Other stars that functioned as executive producers and/or co-creators of their shows are likely to fill the category, from Steve Martin and Martin Short of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), to Donald Glover of FX’s “Atlanta,” to even newcomers Jason Segel (AppleTV+’s “Shrinking”), Mo Amer (Netflix’s “Mo”), and Nathan Fielder (HBO’s “The Rehearsal”), but voters have less incentive to vote for them here when they could also win Emmys for their show’s writing, its directing, and even the series itself.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Mohammed Amer, “Mo” (Netflix)

Dave Burd, “Dave” (FXX)

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” (HBO)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Delroy Lindo, “Unprisoned” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Bob Odenkirk, “Lucky Hank” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Party Down” (Starz)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (AppleTV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Last Year’s Winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: Should Sudeikis receive a third Emmy in a row, it would be an achievement only Michael J. Fox (“Growing Pains”), Carroll O’Connnor (“All in the Family”), and Don Adams (“Get Smart”) had accomplished before him.

Notable Ineligible Series: Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 12 was not eligible); Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ended)