2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie

The State of the Race

Outstanding Television Movie is an Emmy category that is still continuing to evolve as streaming services figure out which of their cinematic offerings qualify. If one looks at the most recent winners, voters tend to flock toward projects specifically made with TV in mind, from traditional HBO fare like “The Normal Heart” and “Bessie,” to the stretch of time where extra-long “Sherlock” and “Black Mirror” episodes qualified, to Disney+ most recently scoring the Emmy for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a vibrantly creative film reboot of the 1989 animated TV series.

With that in mind, even if “Hocus Pocus 2” was probably the most successful film of any streaming service last year, it being the sequel to a theatrical film knocks it down a peg with TV Academy members. As submissions came to a close, HBO and Netflix both made savvy moves entering “Reality” and “Do Revenge” into the running, respectively. Even though it was an acquisition out of this year’s Berlin Film Festival, meaning it was not always intended to primarily be a TV release, the former film builds on the momentum star Sydney Sweeney has with Emmy voters, having been nominated for her work on two other big HBO projects last year.

Similarly, the latter Netflix project is just about the best version of one of the films that has become standard at Netflix, where in-house talent like “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke lead the type of edgy high school romcom that would’ve hit big in the ’90s, but has now all but disappeared from theaters.

Still, the headliners here are “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Fire Island,” and “Prey,” which have all collected several awards throughout the winter season, and have been commended for opening up more possibilities for how to succeed within the TV movie format. While Paramount+ and Prime Video have multiple respectable contenders, they just have not had as much time or gotten as big a push to really cut into the category.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

“Boston Strangler” (Hulu)

“Disenchanted” (Disney+)

“Do Revenge” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

“Father of the Bride” (Max)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Honor Society” (Paramount+)

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Reality” (HBO)

“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (Paramount+)

“Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)

“Somebody I Used to Know” (Prime Video)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Original)

Last Year’s Winner: “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Disney+ is looking to score its second win in a row with several different contenders to choose from.

Notable Ineligible Films: “Flamin’ Hot” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible)