2024 Oscars: Best International Feature Film Predictions

The State of the Race

Most early contenders in the race for the Best International Feature Film Oscar break out of film festivals. Of last year’s Oscar nominees, “The Quiet Girl” debuted in Berlin; “Close” and “EO” won prizes at Cannes, including the shared Grand Prix and Jury Prize, respectively; “Argentina 1985” premiered in Venice; and the eventual winner, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” debuted at Toronto.

This year’s early field includes festival hits that have not yet been submitted by their individual countries. Since the award was created in 1956, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites each country’s film industry to submit their selection for the Academy Award for what is now called Best International Feature Film. For the 96th Academy Awards, the submitted motion pictures must first open in theaters in their respective countries between December 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2, 2023.

The movie must contain primarily non-English dialogue, which raises the question of whether Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon), France’s Palme d’Or winner starring Sandra Huller, will be eligible: Much of it is in English as well as French. Sharing the Cannes runner-up Grand Jury Prize was British director Jonathan Glazer’s German-language holocaust film “Zone of Interest” (A24), also starring Huller, which may be submitted by the UK. Beating out Cannes Best Actor winner Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” was German entry “The Teacher’s Lounge” (Sony Pictures Classics), which debuted in Berlin and swept the German Film Awards.

Also playing the fall festivals is Aki Kaurismäki’s romantic comedy “Fallen Leaves,” which won the 2023 Cannes jury prize and is a likely submission for Finland. Another possible French submission is Vietnamese-born Tràn Anh Hùng’s period food drama “The Taste of Things” (originally “The Pot-Au-Feu”) starring Juliette Binoche, which took home the Cannes Best Director prize. But there are many French candidates, including Oscar-nominated Ladj Ly’s new film “Les Indesirables,” which is seeking a buyer at the fall festivals.

Contenders for the shortlist of 15 are listed in alphabetical order below. No film will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen it. * titles have not been submitted by their country as yet.

Contenders

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet, France)*

“Concrete Utopia” (Um Tae-hwa, South Korea)

“The Erection of Toribio Bardell” (Adrián Saba, Peru)

“Fallen Leaves” (Aki Kaurismäki, Finland)*

“Family Album” (Guillermo Rocamora, Uruguay)

“Melody” (Behrouz Sebt Rasoul, Tajikistan)

“Rojek” (Zaynê Akyol, Canada)

“The Settlers” (Felipe Gálvez Haberle, Chile)

“Shayda” (Noora Niasari, Australia)

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” (Võro Anna Hints, Estonia)

“The Taste of Things” (France)*

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (İlker Çatak, Germany)

“Thunder” (Carmen Jaquier, Switzerland

“Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer, UK)*