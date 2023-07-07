2024 Oscars Predictions: Who Will Win at the Academy Awards?

Editor’s note: Throughout the Oscar season, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Oscar predictions from Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson, Crafts & Animation Editor Bill Desowitz, and Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what films have captivated voters, rules changes made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, interviews with potential nominees, and more.

The State of the Race

With the 96th annual Academy Awards approaching, conversation has sparked about what 2023 films will resonate with voters in a post-”Everything Everywhere All at Once” world.

The first half of the year has already shown that moviegoers now have a very high bar for any kind of franchise films, while original concepts like “Past Lives” have done even better than expected. The “Barbie”/”Oppenheimer” dichotomy coming midway into the year has driven the conversation around what kind of films still have the potential to succeed as the overall box office still struggles.

Fall brings long-awaited titles like Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” which not only represent what is seen as the top awards fare, but show how streaming continues to integrate into Oscar conversations.

As the 2024 Oscars draws closer, IndieWire will share up-to-date insights on the films, filmmakers, and stars expected to be in the running to win the most prestigious award in American film.

See the individual prediction pages listed below, which will be refreshed throughout the race, and follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Oscars news.

2024 Academy Awards Predictions

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Feature

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature

Best Animated Short

Best Documentary Short

Best Live-Action Short

The nomination round of voting will take place from January 11 to January 16, 2024, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 23, 2024. The final voting is between February 22 and 27, 2024. Finally, the 96th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 10 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Make sure to bookmark this landing page, and to keep checking IndieWire to stay on top of the latest news from the 2024 Oscar race.