‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Wins Palme d’Or (Complete Cannes Winners List)

After a star-studded festival that saw everyone from Martin Scorsese to Harrison Ford walking the Croisette, the 76th Cannes Film Festival is finally drawing to a close. This year’s lineup was heavy on big names, with the likes of Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, Wim Wenders, and Hirokazu Kore-eda all debuting new works in competition. Once all the major films screened, it was up to the jury to award the festival’s most coveted honors.

Ruben Östlund — who has two Palme d’Or wins to his name for “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness” — presided over this year’s jury. He was joined by a group of nine jurors that includes Paul Dano, Brie Larson, and “Titane” director Julie Ducournau. Östlund recently spoke to IndieWire about his approach to the deliberation process and his determination to avoid leaks to the media.

“This will be the first jury in the history of the Cannes Film Festival where the publicists will have no rumors to tell to each other,” Östlund said. “If someone comes up to us and asks us what we thought about a film, we won’t [say].”

Coming into the ceremony, many Cannes observers had Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” pegged as the leading contenders for the top awards. That consensus ended up being correct, as “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d’Or and “The Zone of Interest” took home the Grand Prix. Triet became the third woman to win a Palme d’Or, following in the footsteps of Ducournau (“Titane”) and Jane Campion (“The Piano”). Koji Yakusho won Best Actor for his performance in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,’ while “About Dry Grasses” star Merve Dizdar won Best Actress.

For the first time, this year’s ceremony was live-streamed for viewers around the world. Keep reading for our updating list of this year’s Cannes Film Festival award winners.

Palme d’Or: “Anatomy of a Fall,” dir. Justine Triet

Grand Prix: “The Zone of Interest,” dir. Jonathan Glazer

Jury Prize: “Fallen Leaves,” dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Best Actress: Merve Dizdar, “About Dry Grasses”

Best Actor: Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Best Director: Tran Anh Hung, “The Pot au Feu”

Best Screenplay: Yûji Sakamoto, “Monster”

Camera d’Or: “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” dir. Thien An Pham

Short Film Palme d’Or: “27,” dir. Flora Anna Buda