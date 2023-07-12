Emmy Nominations 2023: See the Full List

As Hollywood grinds to a halt with the ongoing WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike, the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced as planned on July 12. Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and actor Yvette Nicole Brown presented the nominations live from Los Angeles.

This year’s Emmys follow a spate of TV finales from acclaimed series like “Succession,” “Barry,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” all of which concluded at the end of May, just in time for the May 31 deadline. Unlike previous years, hanging episodes that air after this deadline — whether or not they add up to a critical mass — would disqualify a show from eligibility in 2023. The season also saw shakeups in the Variety Series categories, as well as shows like “Jury Duty” and “The Rehearsal,” which challenged the boundaries of scripted and unscripted television.

For those following IndieWire’s Awards Predictions, some categories shook out exactly as editor Marcus Jones expected. “The White Lotus” and “Succession” dominated the drama categories, where Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Andor” made a welcome breakthrough, while Apple’s “Shrinking” and Netflix’s “Wednesday” snagged a comedy nominations alongside favorites like “Maisel” and “The Bear.”

“What a great way to recognize the importance of the writers, the performers, and all those who created such phenomenal work over the past season,” Scherma said, noting that he was announcing the nominations from the Hollywood Athletic Club, the site of the first Emmy Awards ceremony in 1949. “We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution. We are committed to supporting a television industry that stands strong in equity and where we can continue to honor all the incredible work you do.”

Read on for the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus (HBO)

Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (Hulu)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Evan Peters, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon, “George and Tammy” (Showtime)

Steven Yeun, “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Lizzie Caplan, “Fleischman is in Trouble” (FX)

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (FX)

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)

Ali Wong, “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Joseph Lee, “Beef” (Netflix)

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Young Mazino, “Beef” (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, “Love and Death” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix)

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“100 Foot Wave” (HBO)

“Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

“Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX)

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)

“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)

“My Transparent Life” (Prime Video)

“Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) • 20th Television Animation

“Entergalactic” (Netflix)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Rick And Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will air on September 18 at 8:00 PM EDT on Fox.