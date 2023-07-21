‘Full Circle’ Weaves an Intricate Web in Episodes 3 and 4

Nothing is as satisfying as a big TV twist — a jaw-dropping finale or midseason moment that reinforces why the audience gravitated to an exceptional show to begin with, and why they’ll either come back for more or forever crave it.

Max’s “Full Circle” isn’t dealing in excessive convolution — not yet anyway — but Episodes 3 and 4 meter out small twists in just the right dosage, counteracting some slow plot development with clarity about past and current events. Written by Ed Solomon and directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Jared’s Body” divulges more about Nicky (Lucian Zanes) and his connection to the Brownes, while “Safe in the Circle” peels away at the link between the McCusker and Mahabir families.

Episode 3 is the slower of the two for most of its runtime, redeemed toward the end by the reveal that Nicky is Derek’s son. It’s hardly a breakthrough development, but that’s exactly why it works; neither too predictable nor outlandish, and obscured precisely enough that the moment it comes to light it couldn’t be more obvious. To its credit, “Jared’s Body” also opens with an answer to the question hinted at in its titled and still unanswered at the end of Episode 2: that “Jared” (Nicky) is still alive, not senselessly and mistakenly killed in a feud between two families that doesn’t — or at least shouldn’t — involve him.

After the initial deluge of character introductions, the middle episodes of “Full Circle” give viewers a breather. Time spent with any character feels not only earned but productive, contextualizing their motives and actions in a way that the first hour at least didn’t have the luxury of doing to the the same extent. This pays off especially with Aked (Jharrel Jerome) and the other youngsters, whose fear could not be clearer now that they’re away from the immediacy of the kidnapping. Aked still plays tough, though clearly in denial, while Louis (Gerald Jones) and Natalia (Adia) externalize their panic. Mel (Zazie Beetz) leans further into her self-righteousness, visibly more confident now that she feels powerful next to the Brownes. Danes continues to develop Sam (as promised) but Oliphant’s Derek still stands out from everyone around him. His guilt over Nicky’s fate — regardless of his relationship with the boy — is any parent’s fear for their child or someone else’s as is his desire for action, for truth, for escaping culpability.

Solomon is writing a tight drama, but Episode 4 in particular dips in and out of dark comedy. It’s hard not to laugh at Nicky hatching heist plans with Louis and Adia, or the phone call where Mel accuses Manny (Jim Gaffigan) of being involved with the McCuskers and his bumbling answers confirm her previously half-baked suspicion. Even kidnapping the wrong person is inherently funny — and much easier to laugh at on this side of the knowledge that Nicky wasn’t killed.

So what is going on with the McCuskers and Mahabirs? That’s a question for Episodes 5 and 6 to answer, but now we have William Sadler as the irascible Gene, Jeff’s (Dennis Quaid) ex-cop brother who might hate him more than anyone else. Jeff may have distanced himself and damn-near forgotten about what happened at Essequibo, but it’s clear that those events completely altered the course of Gene’s life for the worse. It’s hard to imagine him putting a curse on Savitri’s (CCH Pounder) husband, but she believes that whatever happened back then brought bad luck to her family, right up til her brother’s death. Nicky might have survived — Jared too — but it’s hard to imagine this series doesn’t end with blood shed on both sides.

Connect the Dots

Jeff is barely in these episodes, and by the end of Episode 4 his past and role in all of this are the biggest questions remaining.

Will we get a flashback? I love a good flashback. But it also might feel hokey within the contained world of “Full Circle.”

Beetz is doing her best out here but given the most conventional material in the bunch. The on-off relationship because she’s too wrapped up in her work is a cliché this show could do without.

Savitri is also used sparingly in Episodes 3 and 4, but Pounder is such a powerful on-screen presence that the impression she left in the first two was enough to have me quaking at the thought of her finding out they botched the kidnapping. I was not disappointed!

Just want to say Phaldut Sharma is doing excellent work as Garmen, the connective thread between multiple key players that simply does not work in the hands of an actor who can’t stay grounded.

Given the entanglement of Gene and Jeff at Essequibo, wouldn’t it be interesting if the Mahabirs targeted the wrong one? Like kidnapping the wrong boy in the premiere, that would bring the show…full circle.

Combined Grade: B

The final two episodes of “Full Circle” premiere Thursday on Max.