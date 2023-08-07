‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Is a Smartly Staged Celebration of Actors

Fall TV is about to get pinched. The ongoing SAG and WGA strikes have, as intended, disrupted an industry in need of disruption. Some series are being delayed. Others have been pushed off the calendar entirely. Even with what we will see in the coming months, the AMPTP’s greed is forcing a workforce that loves a hot mic to keep quiet about the shows they make possible. While it’s nothing compared to the highway robbery Hollywood executives are trying to get away with when it comes to not paying talent, audiences are still about to lose out on something special.

All this is to say: Curse the studios for making the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 press tour impossible — aka killing a parade of interviews where everyone gets to share fresh, funny, and insightful stories about Meryl Fucking Streep.

Thankfully, what’s onscreen stands just fine on its own. With Streep, there’s never a doubt, but John Hoffman’s hit murder-mystery/comedy rebounds nicely from a fun but erratic second season, relying on a rather straight-forward whodunit structure to prop up the more essential elements: namely, the cast and their musical numbers. Through eight of the 10 episodes (all that were screened for critics), Season 3 is smartly staged — and doubles as a timely celebration of actors.

Odds are that’s all you need to hear before renewing your Hulu subscription, but here’s a bit more of what’s in store. Picking up from last season’s finale tease, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is dead — he collapsed within a few moments of taking the stage in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) Broadway return, “Death Rattle.” The play also stars Charles (Steve Martin), though the long-time TV star is less than thrilled about performing live eight nights a week, and a late-blooming newcomer named Loretta (Meryl Streep). A long-suffering also-ran actor, “Death Rattle” is the first plum role of her career, despite toiling away in New York theater (and TV, and film) for decades. But Oliver sees something in Loretta, and he can’t wait to share it with the world.

Well, that’s all before Ben’s death sends the production into turmoil. In early episodes, “Only Murders” Season 3 jumps back and forth between rehearsals (in the past) and efforts to get “Death Rattle” back on its feet (in the present). Hoffman (and his writing team) get us up to speed rather quickly on who Ben was (a selfish, dim, largely disliked yet charming A-lister) and who was put out the most by his egomaniacal behavior. There’s Kimber (Ashley Park), a fellow lead in the ensemble who may have felt overlooked next to Ben (and Loretta); Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor), mother-and-son producers — with a far too intimate relationship — who may have grown vexed by their top draw’s incessant demands; Tobert (Jesse Williams), a documentarian hired for a gig that’s beneath him (chronicling Ben’s first Broadaway show); and, of course, Loretta, whose inexperience on the big stage gets her in hot water with the guy who’s grown far too comfortable at the top of the call sheet.

That’s the mystery side of things, but Season 3 wisely invests in its characters as much (if not more) than the murder that ties them together. Mabel feels left out, as her podcasting cohorts spend week after week in private rehearsals, which drives her to make some major life decisions. Charles, in addition to his latest professional challenge (Broadway, baby!), has to navigate an increasingly serious relationship with Joy (Andrea Martin). And Oliver, well, what doesn’t Oliver have to worry about? There’s the show he’s trying to save, the murder he’s hoping to solve, and a new love he won’t let himself pursue. Season 3 sees its leads balancing dreams and practicalities, friendships and romance, as well as delineating between careers and hobbies — their issues are all mixed together, but the story supporting them rarely feels messy.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building” Courtesy of Patrick Harbron / Hulu

Some parts work better than others (and a few could still use further refining), but “Only Murders” has always relied on its cast to make up for any shortcomings. (Plus, of course, the top-notch costumes and production design.) Charles and Oliver’s dynamic is rooted in Martin and Short’s prickly schtick, where each praise-courting performer cherishes cutting the other down to size. Martin’s reserved dignity (often undermined by God-tier physical gaffes) pairs perfectly with Short’s gaudy zingers, and their offscreen friendship — not to mention decades spent developing impeccable comic timing — boosts every scene they share, either underpinning an acerbic insult (so it’s not too stinging) or adding depth to their fleeting moments of earnest camaraderie. It helps, too, that their characters grow closer than ever in Season 3, while working to stage the perfect “Death Rattle.”

Then there’s Gomez. While somewhat polarizing for casual fans, it can’t be denied that the former Disney kid (and “Spring Breaker”) completes this ostensibly odd trio. Until you see them in action, pairing two septuagenarians with a 30-something smells of desperation — a brazen attempt by the powers that be to craft a four-quadrant hit, rather than a believable story. But Gomez’s blend of morbid curiosity and what Oliver calls “old lady energy” makes Mabel a more-than-capable third lead. She’s the one with surprises, played by an actor capable of doing the same.

“Only Murders” has always surrounded its core stars with excellent supporting talent, including recurring favorites like Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jayne Houdyshell (all of whom return, in some capacity, for Season 3). But even great guest stars of the past, like Nathan Lane and Shirley MacLaine (neither of whom appear this year), never formed an ensemble as fiery as this. Meryl Streep doesn’t just show up for a quick “hi and goodbye.” She’s in it for the long haul, and “Only Murders” puts her to work. In the first episode alone, she delivers a star-making monologue and drops three different accents. Before midseason, she’s singing — a lot. Streep’s Loretta, as written, is a critical role given added life by our greatest actor. Paul Rudd’s Ben is mostly comic relief, and while everyone’s favorite Oyster largely polishes off his narcissistic dum-dum routine of past parts, he still engineers hysterical moments all on his own. (His props work with a pair of glasses is second to none, and nearly steals a scene designed for Streep.) Heck, Rudd even makes his movie star’s roomfuls of inert merch funny.

United with the original triptych, returning favorites, and a few solid surprises elsewhere, the main cast is a singing, dancing, speech-making, laugh-generating hoot — they’re given room to run, and they sprint through Season 3 at full speed. A TV series that revolves around its characters putting on a Broadway show demands to be a showstopper in and of itself. “Only Murders” pulls it off. Anyone who sees Season 3 and doesn’t walk away convinced that the actors deserve a share in its success, well, you’re clearly one of the would-be thieves.

Grade: B+

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 premieres Wednesday, August 8 with two episodes. New episodes will be released weekly.