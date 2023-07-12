‘The Afterparty’ S2 Is a Genre Treat Chasing a High Bar

How great was “The Afterparty?” Chris Miller’s Apple comedy in which murder suspects retell one fateful night in multiple genres became a breakout hit in 2022, renewed for an unexpected yet welcome second season. The new installment premieres Wednesday with two episodes that introduce a new cast, murder, and genres — not quite as exceptional as Season 1, but still enjoyable.

Returning to the scene of the crime are Sam Richardson as Aniq, Tiffany Haddish as now-former detective Danner, and Zoë Chao as Zoe, a year into dating Aniq and taking him to her younger sister Grace’s (Poppy Liu) wedding. When groom Edgar (Zach Woods) is found dead the morning after the ceremony (and shockingly muted after party), Aniq and Danner team up to speak with the eclectic inner circle of guests and find Edgar’s killer.

It’s daunting if not impossible to live up to something as fresh and entertaining as “The Afterparty” Season 1, which had the elements of surprise and debut on its side. Season 2 has to meet an existing standard, and adequately builds out a new world in service of the same wider arc. It isn’t better, but it’s bizarre and hilarious and quietly charming — a solid weekly treat as the episodes premiere, but more satisfying as to binge after a critical mass.

Where Season 2 surpasses its predecessor is by leaning into genre, this time with episodes mimicking film noir, period romance, a “twee indie,” and more. The visual commitment makes each tale more immersive, but hampers the plot as characters themselves start to feel more outlandish. Costuming in particular varies between versions of the same story, thanks to newly added designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack, but challenges viewers to nail down what’s real.

“The Afterparty” Season 2 is weakest is in executing another intertwined ensemble plot. Where Season 1’s characters all knew each other and shared past experiences, their stories focused solely on the night of the murder, except for a dedicated high school flashback. Season 2 devotes most of each character study to backstory, relationships, and emotional baggage (aka possible motives) that predate the actual wedding, scattering focus and isolating players from the bigger picture. It’s an experiment; a chance for “The Afterparty” to widen its scope — but maybe a lesson that future seasons shouldn’t.

That said, it’s a knockout cast assembled for these doomed nuptials; Elizabeth Perkins as Edgar’s seemingly cold and distant mother, Ken Jeong and Vivian Wu as Zoe and Grace’s parents with John Cho as “funcle” Ulysses, Paul Walter Hauser as Grace’s paranoid ex, Anna Konkle as Edgar’s sister (adopted), and Jack Whitehall as his smarmy British business partner. Each shines individually even with limited time to dig into the group dynamic, with Konkle and Hauser thriving particularly well within their respective genres. Jeong, known for comedic relief and heightened personas, takes an excellent turn when his arc grows serious, and Woods turns Edgar into far more than a socially awkward tech bro as he peels away at the character (despite not having his own flashback).

The joy of “The Afterparty” was not in solving its central crime, but getting acquainted with distinct characters and dynamics through any genre the audience could wish for (just wait for the psychological thriller with the musical cover of [redacted]). Season 2 does its level best to recreate the magic, but that’s the thing about a great party — once it’s over, it’s hard for anything to live up to the legend.

Grade: B-

“The Afterparty” Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly.