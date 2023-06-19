‘The Idol’ Episode 3 Awkwardly Confronts the Myth of Tortured Artists

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Idol” Episode 3, “Daybreak.”]

In a scene so subdued and intimate it feels like an interlude from the “The Idol’s” standard edgelord provocations, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) sits smoking by the window with Chloe (Suzanna Son). The less famous singer and more devout Tedros Tedros follower asks her mirror image why she doesn’t sing about her late mother. “I feel like it’s not something anybody wants to hear about,” Jocelyn says. “Like that’s not what they want from me. […] I feel like the more you let people in, the more reason they have not to want you anymore.”

Jocelyn goes on to say that’s why she’s never sung about anything “truthful, or anything that really means anything to me.” Given what we later learn about Jocelyn’s relationship with her mom — the person who’s supposed to care, who’s supposed to want to know the real you, who’s supposed to want to be around you no matter what — this belief makes sense. So does the cutaway to a lingering shot of Chloe picking up a hairbrush and slowly pulling it through her blonde locks. The hairbrush and Jocelyn’s mother are linked by the same alienating trauma that makes the pop star think no one wants to know her.

In the moment, a little less than halfway into the 45-minute third episode, Jocelyn’s position stands out mainly because it’s so baldly tragic. Believing that anyone who really knows you will be driven away by that knowledge is a conviction that strikes at the core of what’s missing in Jocelyn’s life: She’s not only mourning the loss of her mother, but the person her mother was supposed to be — the person she likely hoped would someday emerge, if Jocelyn became a big enough star or made enough money or won enough awards. Sitting there with Chloe, she doesn’t recognize any of that, but the audience can, and it stings.

That scene lasts approximately two minutes. The sting may last a bit longer, but it’s numbed and overridden by what happens in the following half-hour. There’s the adolescent-minded conversation on what’s more valuable: a good song or a child’s life. There’s the dinner-table debate over whether it’s wise to use the leaked photo of Jocelyn covered in semen as her new album’s cover art. There’s the second dinner-table debate over whether the only way to make valuable music is through significant pain, and, of course, there’s the closing sequence of Tedros Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd) inflicting that pain on Jocelyn, which she dutifully thanks him for the next morning.

Yes, the moment where Jocelyn reveals her blackened self-esteem informs her decision-making in the ensuing scenes — it’s much easier to accept abuse when you think you deserve it — but what we endure as “entertainment” for the majority of Episode 3 does little to inform we, the viewers, to anything relevant about Jocelyn. Certainly, it doesn’t bring us any closer to her than those precious few minutes spent in quiet conversation with a friend. What remains of “Daybreak” exists, I guess, to titillate; to spark the tiring, outdated conversation over tortured artists and what “must” be endured for “great” art; to make us gasp and cringe at what Tedros Tedros will do to ensure compliance and prop up his own ego; to move a threadbare plot about a pop star in crisis forward inch by painful inch.

“The Idol” Courtesy of Eddy Chen / HBO

But it doesn’t really work? Going point by perceived point, the tortured artist dialogue is too dumb to waste any more time on — Jocelyn is clearly in the right, the cult members are clearly in the wrong, and yet we’re meant to believe lines like, “What you make, what you put out into the world, that’s the shit that lasts forever. Not Leia’s fucking feelings,” are meant to be convincing? Yikes! Have more respect for your main character, if not your audience, as well. (And don’t even think about contending this is satire: Satire is smart, and pointed, and funny. This is none of those things!)

Tedros Tedros, well, no matter what he does, he’s a joke — and also not a funny one. Seeing Tedros Tedros act like a drunk teenager to start the episode only undermines what he’s able to do at the end. For the first 20 minutes, as he’s loudly masturbating in the dressing room and limply threatening the male staffer, he’s too transparently doltish to be believed. This is the guy who Jocelyn is “in love” with? This is the guy she’s letting slap and fire her personal chef? This is the guy who can tell her best friend/assistant Leia (Rachel Sennot), “I’m running the show now” — and get zero pushback? Tesfaye keeps “defending” his character by saying he’s supposed to be a loser, but we have to believe that Jocelyn (or anyone) would be pulled in by his aura, his magnetism, his intelligence, something.

It’s not until the end of Episode 3 that we get a glimpse of anything resembling effective manipulation, and by then, it’s largely too late. By putting her on the spot, in front of a crowd ready to back him, Tedros Tedros discovers a key to controlling Jocelyn, and he wields it with cruel abandon. But when it comes to the unconvincing cult leader, where can “The idol” still go? More pain? More suffering? More bad sex scenes? Jocelyn is already on the precipice of losing her song, her record label, and her tour. (Jane Adams’ record executive Nikki and her shiny new dancer Dyanne, played by Jennie Ruby Jane, are all smiles.) Perhaps if the show invested more time in Jocelyn, it could find purpose in its curdling stew of ideas, be what people will sacrifice for fame or what women feel they have to endure to be seen as successful. As it stands, I feel lucky “The Idol” managed one meaningful moment.

Grade: C-

“The Idol” releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.