Every IndieWire TV Review from 2019, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

One of the strongest ways that time has become a malleable force that’s untethered us from our own sense of reality is the sheer number of TV shows released in a given year. There are some series that feel like they last aired new episodes in 2015, while others have completely disappeared from the public consciousness despite existing for mere months.
Such is the way of modern television. As a result, we’ve decided to keep track of all the 174 seasons of TV we’ve reviewed so far this year. Some shows have fared better than others, but a majority of these are recommendations.
Each review is organized by the letter grade (A+ to F) that accompanies each of them. Some series have prompted follow-ups after pivotal episodes or finales, but the links below will take you to initial season reviews of all the shows listed.
It’s worth noting that these reviews were based on various numbers of episodes per season. (Due to the nature of production, sometimes only a handful of episodes are available before a show’s premiere — other times, the whole season is ready to be previewed.) So, with that context, let us offer our best attempts at an overview for the year in TV.
(For those looking for a more in-depth look at the top-tier 2019 programming, see our lists of the Best New Shows and Best TV Shows of the year so far.)
Amazon
A
Fleabag — Season 2 [Amazon Prime Video]
Tuca & Bertie — Season 1 [Netflix]
Allyson Riggs / Hulu
A-
A Black Lady Sketch Show — Season 1 [HBO]
Big Mouth — Season 3 [Netflix]
BoJack Horseman — Season 6, Part 1 [Netflix]
Broad City — Season 5 [Comedy Central]
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Season 6 [NBC]
David Makes Man — Season 1 [OWN]
Dublin Murders — Season 1 [Starz]
The Good Fight — Season 3 [CBS All Access]
High Maintenance — Season 3 [HBO]
Mindhunter — Season 2 [Netflix]
On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Season 1 [Showtime]
One Day at a Time — Season 3 [Netflix]
The Other Two — Season 1 [Comedy Central]
Rick & Morty — Season 4 [Adult Swim]
A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 3 [Netflix]
Sex Education — Season 1 [Netflix]
Sherman’s Showcase — Season 1 [IFC]
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Season 4 [Netflix]
Undone — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]
Wayne — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]
You’re the Worst — Season 5 [FXX]
Marc Hom / Courtesy of Sundance Institute
B+
Alternatino with Arturo Castro — Season 1 [Comedy Central]
Big Little Lies — Season 2 [HBO]
Carmen Sandiego — Season 1 [Netflix]
Catastrophe — Season 4 [Amazon Prime Video]
Dear White People — Season 3 [Netflix]
The Good Place — Season 4 [NBC]
Green Eggs and Ham — Season 1 [Netflix]
I Think You Should Leave — Season 1 [Netflix]
Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]
Killing Eve — Season 2 [BBC America]
The Magicians — Season 4 [Syfy]
The Punisher — Season 2 [Netflix]
The Righteous Gemstones — Season 1 [HBO]
The Society — Season 1 [Netflix]
South Side — Season 1 [Comedy Central]
State of the Union [SundanceTV]
The Twilight Zone — Season 1 [CBS All Access]
Veronica Mars — Season 4 [Hulu]
Weird City — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]
HBO/ David Bloomer
B
Bosch — Season 5 [Amazon Prime Video]
The Boys — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]
City on a Hill — Season 1 [Showtime]
The Crown — Season 3 [Netflix]
Dickinson — Season 1 [Apple TV+]
Frankie Drake Mysteries — Season 1 [Ovation]
Friends from College — Season 2 [Netflix]
Gentleman Jack — Season 2 [HBO]
Grace and Frankie — Season 5 [Netflix]
The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 3 [Hulu]
Hanna — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]
His Dark Materials — Season 1 [HBO]
Impulse — Season 2 [YouTube Premium]
Limetown — Season 1 [Facebook Watch]
Living with Yourself [Netflix]
Luther — Season 5 [BBC America]
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries [Acorn]
Nancy Drew — Season 1 [The CW]
No One Saw a Thing [SundanceTV]
On My Block — Season 2 [Netflix]
Star Trek: Discovery — Season 2 [CBS All Access]
Stranger Things — Season 3 [Netflix]
True Detective — Season 3 [HBO]
What We Do in the Shadows — Season 1 [FX]
Why Women Kill — Season 1 [CBS All Access]
The Widow [Amazon Prime Video]
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men [Showtime]
ABC/John Fleenor
B-
Abstract: The Art of Design — Season 2 [Netflix]
After Life — Season 1 [Netflix]
Arrested Development — Season 5, Part 2 [Netflix]
Black Monday — Season 1 [Showtime]
Bless This Mess — Season 1 [ABC]
Cobra Kai — Season 2 [YouTube Premium]
The Enemy Within — Season 1 [NBC]
The Politician — Season 1 [Netflix]
Wu-Tang: An American Saga [Hulu]
Yellowstone — Season 2 [Paramount Network]
Jasper Savage / Starz
C+
American Gods — Season 2 [Starz]
American Horror Story — Season 9 [FX]
Black Mirror — Season 5 [Netflix]
The End of the Fucking World — Season 2 [Netflix]
Good Omens [Amazon Prime Video]
Human Discoveries — Season 1 [Facebook Watch]
Miracle Workers — Season 1 [TBS]
Raising Dion — Season 1 [Netflix]
Ed Araquel / History
C
Carnival Row — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]
For All Mankind — Season 1 [Apple TV+]
Love, Death & Robots [Netflix]
Project Blue Book — Season 1 [History]
Proven Innocent — Season 1 [Fox]
The Umbrella Academy — Season 1 [Netflix]
Katrina Marcinowski
C-
Dead to Me — Season 1 [Netflix]
L.A.’s Finest — Season 1 [Spectrum]
Marvel’s Jessica Jones — Season 3 [Netflix]
The Morning Show — Season 1 [Apple TV+]
Now Apocalypse — Season 1 [Starz]
Katie Yu/SYFY
D+
Almost Family — Season 1 [Fox]
Deadly Class — Season 1 [Syfy]
D-
13 Reasons Why — Season 3 [Netflix]
Popular on IndieWire
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.