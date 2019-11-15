×
Every IndieWire TV Review from 2019, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

How could you ever possibly start to tackle the mammoth amount of TV released so far in 2019? Allow us to offer some assistance.

One of the strongest ways that time has become a malleable force that’s untethered us from our own sense of reality is the sheer number of TV shows released in a given year. There are some series that feel like they last aired new episodes in 2015, while others have completely disappeared from the public consciousness despite existing for mere months.

Such is the way of modern television. As a result, we’ve decided to keep track of all the 174 seasons of TV we’ve reviewed so far this year. Some shows have fared better than others, but a majority of these are recommendations.

Each review is organized by the letter grade (A+ to F) that accompanies each of them. Some series have prompted follow-ups after pivotal episodes or finales, but the links below will take you to initial season reviews of all the shows listed.

It’s worth noting that these reviews were based on various numbers of episodes per season. (Due to the nature of production, sometimes only a handful of episodes are available before a show’s premiere — other times, the whole season is ready to be previewed.) So, with that context, let us offer our best attempts at an overview for the year in TV.

(For those looking for a more in-depth look at the top-tier 2019 programming, see our lists of the Best New Shows and Best TV Shows of the year so far.)

Fleabag Season 2 Phoebe Waller-Bridge Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in “Fleabag

Amazon

A

Better Things — Season 3 [FX]

Fleabag — Season 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

GLOW — Season 3 [Netflix]

Looking for Alaska [Hulu]

Succession — Season 2 [HBO]

Tuca & Bertie — Season 1 [Netflix]

VeepSeason 7 [HBO]

Watchmen [HBO]

Shrill -- Episode 104 -- Annie & Fran attend the Fat Babe Pool Party. Annie is so empowered by the experience and so furious with her boss, Gabe, that she posts a body positive article to the paper's website that explains exactly what it's like to be a fat woman in today's world. Annie (Aidy Bryant), Fran (Lolly Adefope) shown. (Photo by: Allyson Riggs)

Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope in “Shrill”

Allyson Riggs / Hulu

A-

A Black Lady Sketch Show — Season 1 [HBO]

BarrySeason 2 [HBO]

Big Mouth — Season 3 [Netflix]

BoJack Horseman — Season 6, Part 1 [Netflix]

Broad City — Season 5 [Comedy Central]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Season 6 [NBC]

Chernobyl [HBO]

David Makes Man — Season 1 [OWN]

Deadwood: The Movie [HBO]

The Deuce — Season 3 [HBO]

Dublin Murders — Season 1 [Starz]

Fosse/Verdon [FX]

The Good Fight — Season 3 [CBS All Access]

High Maintenance — Season 3 [HBO]

Losers [Netflix]

Mindhunter — Season 2 [Netflix]

Mrs. Fletcher [HBO]

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Season 1 [Showtime]

One Day at a Time — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Other Two — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Primal [Adult Swim]

Ramy — Season 1 [Hulu]

Rick & Morty — Season 4 [Adult Swim]

Russian Doll [Netflix]

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 3 [Netflix]

Sex Education — Season 1 [Netflix]

Sherman’s Showcase — Season 1 [IFC]

Shrill — Season 1 [Hulu]

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Season 4 [Netflix]

Undone — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

Wayne — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

You’re the Worst — Season 5 [FXX]

Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike appear in State of the Union by Stephen Frears, an official selection of the Indie Episodic program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Mark Hom.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike in “State of the Union”

Marc Hom / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

B+

A.P. Bio — Season 2 [NBC]

Alternatino with Arturo Castro — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Archer — Season 10 [FXX]

Back to Life [Showtime]

Baskets — Season 4 [FX]

Big Little Lies — Season 2 [HBO]

Black Earth Rising [Netflix]

Carmen Sandiego — Season 1 [Netflix]

Catastrophe — Season 4 [Amazon Prime Video]

Dark — Season 2 [Netflix]

Daybreak — Season 1 [Netflix]

Dear White People — Season 3 [Netflix]

Easy — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Family [Netflix]

The Good Place — Season 4 [NBC]

Green Eggs and Ham — Season 1 [Netflix]

Happy! — Season 2 [Syfy]

Harlots — Season 3 [Hulu]

I Think You Should Leave — Season 1 [Netflix]

Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]

Killing Eve — Season 2 [BBC America]

Les Misérables [PBS]

Lodge 49 — Season 2 [AMC]

Los Espookys — Season 1 [HBO]

The Magicians — Season 4 [Syfy]

Mr. Inbetween — Season 2 [FX]

Mrs. Wilson [PBS]

Our Boys [HBO]

Our Planet [Netflix]

PEN15 — Season 1 [Hulu]

Pennyworth — Season 1 [EPIX]

The Punisher — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Righteous Gemstones — Season 1 [HBO]

Room 104 — Season 3 [HBO]

Shangri-La [Showtime]

The Society — Season 1 [Netflix]

South Side — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

State of the Union [SundanceTV]

Stumptown — Season 1 [ABC]

Tales of the City [Netflix]

The Terror — Season 2 [AMC]

The Twilight Zone — Season 1 [CBS All Access]

Veronica Mars — Season 4 [Hulu]

Vida — Season 2 [Starz]

Weird City — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

What/If — Season 1 [Netflix]

Andrew Koji, "Warrior"

Andrew Koji, “Warrior”

HBO/ David Bloomer

B

Action [Showtime]

All Rise — Season 1 [CBS]

Boomerang — Season 1 [BET]

Bosch — Season 5 [Amazon Prime Video]

The Boys — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

Brockmire — Season 3 [IFC]

Castle Rock — Season 2 [Hulu]

Catch-22 [Hulu]

Catherine the Great [HBO]

City on a Hill — Season 1 [Showtime]

Country Music [PBS]

The Crown — Season 3 [Netflix]

Dickinson — Season 1 [Apple TV+]

Emergence — Season 1 [ABC]

Evil — Season 1 [CBS]

Frankie Drake Mysteries — Season 1 [Ovation]

Friends from College — Season 2 [Netflix]

Gentleman Jack — Season 2 [HBO]

Grace and Frankie — Season 5 [Netflix]

The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 3 [Hulu]

Hanna — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

His Dark Materials — Season 1 [HBO]

The Hot Zone [NatGeo]

Impulse — Season 2 [YouTube Premium]

Jett — Season 1 [Cinemax]

Legion — Season 3 [FX]

Limetown — Season 1 [Facebook Watch]

Living with Yourself [Netflix]

Luther — Season 5 [BBC America]

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries [Acorn]

Nancy Drew — Season 1 [The CW]

No One Saw a Thing [SundanceTV]

On My Block — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Passage — Season 1 [Fox]

Pose — Season 2 [FX]

Star Trek: Discovery — Season 2 [CBS All Access]

Stranger Things — Season 3 [Netflix]

True Detective — Season 3 [HBO]

The Unicorn — Season 1 [CBS]

The Village — Season 1 [NBC]

Warrior — Season 1 [Cinemax]

What We Do in the Shadows — Season 1 [FX]

When They See Us [Netflix]

Why Women Kill — Season 1 [CBS All Access]

The Widow [Amazon Prime Video] 

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men [Showtime]

BLESS THIS MESS - "The Chicken and the Goat" - After weeks of researching soil revitalization and coming up with a wonderful plan to make their farm successful, Rio and Mike are forced to find a new strategy when the weather forecast is not in their favor. As Mike tries to focus on addressing the dead soil, Rio attempts to connect with new neighbors at the Bowman's potluck but ends up spicing up her romantic relationship with Mike instead on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 23 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)LAKE BELL, DAX SHEPARD

Lake Bell and Dax Shepard in “Bless This Mess”

ABC/John Fleenor

B-

Abstract: The Art of Design — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Act — Season 1 [Hulu]

After Life — Season 1 [Netflix]

Arrested Development — Season 5, Part 2 [Netflix]

Black Monday — Season 1 [Showtime]

Bless This Mess — Season 1 [ABC]

Cobra Kai — Season 2 [YouTube Premium]

The Enemy Within — Season 1 [NBC]

Euphoria — Season 1 [HBO]

The Loudest Voice [Showtime]

The Mandalorian [Disney+]

The Politician — Season 1 [Netflix]

Schooled — Season 1 [ABC]

See — Season 1 [Apple TV+]

SMILF — Season 2 [Showtime]

Special — Season 1 [Netflix]

The Spy [Netflix]

The OA — Season 2 [Netflix]

Wu-Tang: An American Saga [Hulu]

Years and Years [HBO]

Yellowstone — Season 2 [Paramount Network]

American Gods Season 2 2019

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle in “American Gods”

Jasper Savage / Starz

C+

Abby’s — Season 1 [NBC]

American Gods — Season 2 [Starz]

American Horror Story — Season 9 [FX]

Black Mirror — Season 5 [Netflix]

The End of the Fucking World — Season 2 [Netflix]

Godfather of Harlem [EPIX]

Good Omens [Amazon Prime Video]

Human Discoveries — Season 1 [Facebook Watch]

Miracle Workers — Season 1 [TBS]

Raising Dion — Season 1 [Netflix]

Reef Break — Season 1 [ABC]

Valley of the Boom [NatGeo]

Project Blue Book History Aiden Gillen Season 1

Aiden Gillen in “Project Blue Book”

Ed Araquel / History

C

Carnival Row — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

For All Mankind — Season 1 [Apple TV+]

Love, Death & Robots [Netflix]

Project Blue Book — Season 1 [History]

Proven Innocent — Season 1 [Fox]

The Umbrella Academy — Season 1 [Netflix]

Now Apocalypse Season 1 2019

Avan Jogia and Beau Mirchoff in “Now Apocalypse”

Katrina Marcinowski

C-

Chambers — Season 1 [Netflix]

Dead to Me — Season 1 [Netflix]

L.A.’s Finest — Season 1 [Spectrum]

Marvel’s Jessica Jones — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Morning Show — Season 1 [Apple TV+]

Now Apocalypse — Season 1 [Starz]

Prodigal Son — Season 1 [Fox]

The Rook — Season 1 [Starz]

The Spanish Princess [Starz]

Turn Up Charlie [Netflix]

DEADLY CLASS -- "Noise, Noise, Noise" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor as Saya, Benjamin Wadsworth as Marcus -- (Photo by: Katie Yu/SYFY)

Lana Condor and Benjamin Wadsworth in “Deadly Class”

Katie Yu/SYFY

D+

Almost Family — Season 1 [Fox]

Deadly Class — Season 1 [Syfy]

D-

13 Reasons Why — Season 3 [Netflix]

