2020 Oscars Winners List (Updating List)

"1917" and "Parasite" battle for Best Picture, while Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Joaquin Phoenix are expected to land their first Academy Awards.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards are ready to be announced, ending the 2019-20 awards season.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”) Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”) Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite” Best Documentary

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland” Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins, “1917”

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”

Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Film Editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

Yang Jinmo, “Parasite” Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)

“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)

“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)

“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole) Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet” Production Design

“The Irishman”

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves “Jojo Rabbit”

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková “1917”

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh “Parasite”

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)

“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)

“1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord) Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)

“Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)

“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)

“1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano) Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)

“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

“The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)

“1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy) Documentary (Short Subject)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” Short Film (Animated)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister” Short Film (Live Action)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.