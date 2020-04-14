Best Shows to Stream on Apple TV+ Right Now

Apple recently made some of its best Apple TV+ series available for free.

Apple TV+ recently celebrated its six month anniversary, and the Cupertino tech company’s streaming service has released a handful of well-received projects since its launch last November.

The Apple-owned streaming service, which launched on November 1 and costs $4.99 per month, has been releasing a steady stream of films, television shows, and documentaries from various genres over the last few months and the platform is promising projects from major names such as Oprah — three episodes of “Oprah’s Book Club” are already available — Prince Harry, Steven Spielberg, and others in the future.

It can be difficult to find streaming gems in the era of peak TV, but Apple taken steps to help its fledging platform make a name for itself in the increasingly crowded streaming industry. The company recently made several of its streaming service’s best projects free for everyone, as long as they use the Apple TV application.

“Little America” is among the several Apple TV+ originals that Apple is offering free streaming for, and IndieWire’s Ben Travers lauded it as the streaming service’s best title in his January review. The anthology docuseries, written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, centers on the true experiences of various American immigrants, such as a 12-year-old who learns to manage a hotel when his parents are deported to India, and an undocumented Mexican teenager who plays competitive squash. Eisenberg recently signed an overall deal with Apple to create more Apple TV+ content and “Little America” has already been renewed for Season 2.

Popular on IndieWire

Other well-received Apple TV+ project that are streaming for free include M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series “Servant” and alt-history comedy “Dickinson.” The former focuses on a grieving couple who acquire a reborn doll after the death of their baby, while the latter offers a contemporary spin on the life of Emily Dickinson. Both series have already been renewed for second seasons.

For younger viewers, Apple TV+ is also offering free streaming of “The Elephant Queen,” a 90-minute documentary, which IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised as a kid-friendly, “passionate and beautifully shot film.” Finally, “Peanuts” diehards will get their fill with “Snoopy in Space,” which is also streaming for free.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.