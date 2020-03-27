Coronavirus Help: How Impacted Entertainment Industry Workers Can Get Financial Aid

Though the coronavirus has upended much of the entertainment industry, a variety of organizations have pledged to support impacted workers.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the entire entertainment industry, but there are a handful of organizations and programs available to industry workers in need of emergency assistance.

IndieWire is already keeping track of all entertainment industry-related events and productions that have been impacted by the coronavirus and is also noting all positive industry happenings that have come out of the pandemic.

IndieWire will update this article with information about new resources and programs as they become available. Below are the options currently available to film and television industry workers in need of assistance:

–The Actors Fund and the Actors Fund of Canada are offering emergency financial assistance to those with immediate needs. The aid is available to individuals who are unable to pay basic living expenses, such as food, housing, and healthcare, over the next two months.

–The Motion Picture and Television Fund is offering financial assistance and emotional support services to industry workers. Assistance may cover expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, car insurance premiums, car payments, and food. The organization is also promoting its Daily Call Sheet program, where individuals can provide or receive friendly phone calls from others to stay connected while social distancing and stay-at-home orders are still in place.

–The Hollywood Support Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund – Los Angeles, co-created by the #PayUpHollywood movement, Scripnotes Podcast, and Young Entertainment Activists is offering a one-time financial stipend to Los Angeles workers impacted by production shutdowns.

–The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has launched a disaster fund to aid its union members with basic expenses, including rent, mortgage payments, medical bills, and utilities. Aid is available to full members whose dues were paid up to October 2019.

–The Directors Guild of America is offering interest-free loans to members in need of financial aid and is waiving all patient costs for coronavirus testing for individuals that use the guild’s health plan.

–The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Assistance Fund has a variety of informational resources for impacted workers and is still running a financial aid program for non-coronavirus related crises. The organization says it is finalizing its relief program guidelines to offer industry members short-term assistance.

–Teamsters Local 399 drivers in need of work can get preferential employment as truck drivers at a pay rate of approximately $30 per hour.

