How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

Hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC, 10 Democratic candidates will participate in tonight’s debate.

The fifth Democratic primary debate airs tonight (Wednesday, November 20) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, coming live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. This debate is hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.

The Candidates

10 Democratic candidates have qualified to participate in this debate, two fewer than for October’s fourth debate at Otterbein University in Ohio:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Biden and Warren will be taking center stage, flanked by Buttigieg and Sanders.

To be invited to this debate, candidates needed to receive at least 3% in four separate Democratic National Committee (DNC) approved polls—or 5% in two DNC approved polls from the four earliest primary and caucus states, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada—and contributions from at least 165,000 unique donors (including at least 600 donors from 20 different states).

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro only met the donor requirement, while six other candidates didn’t meet either requirement. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), who was present at the previous debate, has since dropped out of the race.

The Moderators

This debate will be moderated by an all-women panel of journalists, including:

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker

Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker

Where and How to Watch

There are a number of opportunities to watch the Democratic debate. On cable, it will air exclusively on MSNBC.

The debate will stream for free on both the MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com homepages. The debate will also be available across mobile devices via the NBC News and Washington Post apps. NBCNews.com will be liveblogging the debate throughout the night, offering fact checks and analysis.

You can also listen to the debate on SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.

After tonight’s debate, the next time the candidates will face off against each other is at UCLA on Dec. 19. As of this week, six candidates have qualified: Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren.

