Disney+ User’s Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the Streaming Service

Disney+ is hedging its bets on its strong roster of classic content to keep users engaged until more of its original projects launch in the coming months.

The Avengers, a handful of Jedi, Mickey Mouse and an army of Disney princesses are among the characters that will join forces on Disney+, the highly-anticipated streaming service that will launch in a week.

Disney’s foray into the streaming market will feature decades of the company’s classic films and television shows and will also host a variety of new shows from popular franchises. That said, outside “The Mandalorian,” which promises a cinematic flair unlike anything else on competing streaming services and will be avail, it’s going to take a few years for Disney’s ad-free streaming service to release several of its biggest original projects. A multitude of Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows will eventually release on the streaming service, but superhero fanatics will have to be patient for the likes of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.”

Though competing services, such as Netflix and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, have reportedly shelled out hundreds of millions for old shows such as “Seinfeld” and “The Big Bang Theory,” Disney is primarily sticking to the films and television shows it already owns to flesh out its streaming service’s library. All 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” most “Star Wars,” Pixar, and Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and classics such as “Bambi,” “Aladdin” are among the dizzying array of Disney releases that’ll be available on the service at launch.

Disney+ also differs from most competing streaming services by only having one subscription option. A month of Disney+ costs $6.99 and includes up to four simultaneous streams, 4K, and up to seven profiles per account. Customers can purchase a year’s worth of Disney+ for a discounted $69.99. A bundled subscription that includes ESPN+ and the ad-free version of Hulu is also available for $12.99, which is $5 cheaper than individually subscribing to each of those services.

Disney has also offered several promotional Disney+ deals, including giving a year’s subscription to Verizon’s unlimited data customers.

The streaming service will be available on the typical platforms, such as the Disney+ website, smartphones, and most modern televisions, with the notable exception of Amazon Fire TV. Disney and Amazon recently butted heads about the latter company wanting to sell much of the ad space on Disney’s existing Fire TV apps, but Disney has reportedly resisted those efforts and there has been no indication that the companies will amicably resolve that issue.

