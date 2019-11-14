Golden Globes 2020 Predictions: Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Andrew Scott looks to make a lasting impression on the HFPA, along with a stellar, expansive crop of supporting actors.

Last Year’s Winner: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Amazon ended the seven-year reign of cable in the Best Supporting Actor category, taking home the streaming giant’s first trophy in the category last year.

Notable Ineligible Series: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”; Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”; Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

At the bottom of this page are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie at the 2020 Golden Globes. This article will be updated throughout the season, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz from the 2020 race, and read predictions in the rest of the categories, as well. The 2020 Golden Globe Award nominees will be announced Monday, December 9 at 8 a.m. ET. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, January 5 in Los Angeles and be televised live on NBC.

The State of the Race

With lots of competitors comes lots of possibilities, so the Best Supporting Actor race is packed with both. For starters, three of last year’s five nominees remain eligible, including Alan Arkin for “The Kominsky Method,” Kieran Culkin for “Succession,” and Henry Winkler for “Barry.” “The Kominsky Method” is riding high after winning two trophies last year, including Best Comedy Series, but Arkin is far from a sure thing for the follow-up season. Culkin is arguably in better shape, as HBO’s critically lauded drama gained steam in Season 2. Winkler, meanwhile, won two Golden Globes for “Happy Day” but lost for his first season of “Barry”; whether the HFPA is eager to highlight him once more or feels they’ve given him enough of a spotlight is hard to say.

Even with these strong returning contenders, it’s somewhat rare to see previous nominees return — or back-to-back nods aren’t as expected as they are with, say, the Emmys. That could be good news for Andrew Scott, one of the most egregious Emmy snubs in a year that saw the TV Academy heap trophies on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Amazon Prime Video comedy. The man now known as Hot Priest could finally see the spotlight swing his way at the Globes. That being said, a slew of this year’s Emmy nominees could edge him out: Stellan Skarsgard represents “Chernobyl,” Tony Shaloub hopes to break in for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (he’s yet to be nominated for the Amazon original), and Peter Dinklage is back for one final round with “Game of Thrones.” Toss in Anthony Carrigan for “Barry” and Bradley Whitford for “The Handmaid’s Tale” — he won the Guest Actor Emmy at this year’s ceremony, but qualifies for Supporting Actor at the Globes — and there are already too many candidates for the five slots.

Yet there are even more that could fill them. Jeremy Irons is an HFPA favorite, having won twice in six nominations, and “Watchmen” could use the awards boost. Josh O’Connor could benefit from a heap of love for “The Crown’s” new cast, while David Harbour hopes to get back in the race after a year off with “Stranger Things.” There’s also Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass for “The Morning Show,” Michael Kenneth Williams and John Leguizamo for “When They See Us,” and Christian Slater for “Mr. Robot” (who’s won or been nominated every season so far). Lest we limit each previously mentioned series to one supporting contender, there’s also Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), Don Johnson (“Watchmen”), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) to consider.

Hoo boy. That’s a lot of names. Basically anyone who gets nominated this year should feel like they’ve already won.

Power Rankings

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Spoilers: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

In a Perfect World: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Tony Hale, “Veep”; Michael Kenneth Williams, “When They See Us”; Adam Scott, “Big Little Lies”; Don Johnson, “Watchmen”; Marc Maron, “GLOW”

