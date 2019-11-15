Golden Globe Predictions 2020: Power Ranking This Year’s Most Likely Nominees

Always surprising and eager to play kingmaker, the Golden Globes are set to cast a wide spotlight with their 2020 nominations.

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to start looking back, and who better to assess what the entertainment world had to offer than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association? That’s right, it’s time for the Golden Globes — the biggest party in Hollywood, and the biggest awards ceremony that honors the year’s best in film and television.

This year marks the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will start to take shape when nominations are announced in early December. The HFPA has been doling out weighty golden statues since 1944, one year after its formation, and is made up of Los Angeles-based entertainment journalists who provide film and TV coverage for audiences the world over. Representing more than 55 countries and seen in more than 210 territories throughout the world, the HFPA has donated more than $37 million over the last 25 years to various entertainment-related charities, film restoration efforts, scholarship programs, and humanitarian endeavors.

The 2020 Golden Globes will honor Tom Hanks with the Cecile B. DeMille Award, adding to the actor’s already generous haul from the HFPA; Hanks has won eight Golden Globes and received 15 nominations so far, and he’s eligible yet again this year for his acclaimed work as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” On the TV side, Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award honoring an individual who’s made outstanding contributions to television, on- and off-screen. Both prizes are seen as lifetime achievement awards, though the film trophy can also boost the recipient’s Oscar odds — as with Hanks.

The 2020 Golden Globe Award nominees will be announced Monday, December 9 at 8 a.m. ET. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, January 5 in Los Angeles, CA. The awards telecast is produced by Dick Clark Productions — with executive producers Mike Mahan (DCP’s CEO) and Barry Adelman (the Executive VP of Television) — in association with the HFPA, led by newly elected president Lorenzo Soria. Check out the Golden Globes’ nominations’ predictions below, and keep checking IndieWire for all your 2020 awards coverage.

