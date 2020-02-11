The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2020 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of the year's twenty highest-grossing specialty films.

The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2020 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2020 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Fox Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).

When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.

Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to February 11, 2020. This chart is (usually) updated every Tuesday afternoon.

1. “The Gentlemen”

Distributor: STX Entertainment

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 24

Opening Theater Count: 2,165

Opening Average: $4,920

Current Gross: $26,887,472

2. “Gretel & Hansel”

Distributor: United Artists Releasing

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 31

Opening Theater Count: 3,007

Opening Average: $2,046

Current Gross: $11,604,572

3. “Weathering With You”

Distributor: GKIDS

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 15

Opening Theater Count: 486

Opening Average: $3,721

Current Gross: $7,551,194

4. “2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films”

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 31

Opening Theater Count: 465

Opening Average: $2,484

Current Gross: $2,700,665

5. “The Last Full Measure”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 24

Opening Theater Count: 614

Opening Average: $1,723

Current Gross: $2,534,416

6. “Color Out of Space”

Distributor: RLJE Films (acquired at TIFF)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 24

Opening Theater Count: 81

Opening Average: $2,668

Current Gross: $677,283

7. “Les Miserables”

Distributor: Amazon Studios (acquired at Cannes)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 10

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $6,038

Current Gross: $316,128

8. “The Assistant”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 31

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $19,785

Current Gross: $220,966

Neon

9. “The Lodge”

Distributor: NEON (acquired at Sundance)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: February 7

Opening Theater Count: 6

Opening Average: $12,708

Current Gross: $76,251

10. “The Traitor”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 31

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $7,746

Current Gross: $74,830

11. “Come to Daddy”

Distributor: Saban Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: February 7

Opening Theater Count: 29

Opening Average: $2,116

Current Gross: $61,381

12. “Incitement”

Distributor: Greenwich Entertainment

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 31

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $11,218

Current Gross: $56,280

13. “VHYes”

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 17

Opening Theater Count: 23

Opening Average: $1,886

Current Gross: $45,391

14. “Beanpole”

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 29

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $10,008

Current Gross: $42,685

15. “Three Christs”

Distributor: IFC Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 3

Opening Theater Count: 31

Opening Average: $471

Current Gross: $36,723

16. “Lore”

Distributor: Indican Pictures

Budget (if reported): nA

Release Date: January 17

Opening Theater Count: 7

Opening Average: $235

Current Gross: $19,318

17. “Advocate”

Distributor: Film Movement

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 3

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $4,093

Current Gross: $16,453

18. “Zombi Child”

Distributor: Film Movement

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 24

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $2,017

Current Gross: $16,446

19. “And Then We Danced”

Distributor: Music Box Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: February 7

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $6,490

Current Gross: $13,880

20. “The Wave”

Distributor: Epic Pictures

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 17

Opening Theater Count: 13

Opening Average: $437

Current Gross: $8,101

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.