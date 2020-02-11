The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2020 (A Running List)

The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2020 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2020 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Fox Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).
When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.
Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to February 11, 2020. This chart is (usually) updated every Tuesday afternoon.
1. “The Gentlemen”
Distributor: STX Entertainment
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 24
Opening Theater Count: 2,165
Opening Average: $4,920
Current Gross: $26,887,472
2. “Gretel & Hansel”
Distributor: United Artists Releasing
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 31
Opening Theater Count: 3,007
Opening Average: $2,046
Current Gross: $11,604,572
3. “Weathering With You”
Distributor: GKIDS
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 15
Opening Theater Count: 486
Opening Average: $3,721
Current Gross: $7,551,194
4. “2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films”
Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 31
Opening Theater Count: 465
Opening Average: $2,484
Current Gross: $2,700,665
5. “The Last Full Measure”
Distributor: Roadside Attractions
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 24
Opening Theater Count: 614
Opening Average: $1,723
Current Gross: $2,534,416
6. “Color Out of Space”
Distributor: RLJE Films (acquired at TIFF)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 24
Opening Theater Count: 81
Opening Average: $2,668
Current Gross: $677,283
7. “Les Miserables”
Distributor: Amazon Studios (acquired at Cannes)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 10
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $6,038
Current Gross: $316,128
8. “The Assistant”
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 31
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $19,785
Current Gross: $220,966
9. “The Lodge”
Distributor: NEON (acquired at Sundance)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: February 7
Opening Theater Count: 6
Opening Average: $12,708
Current Gross: $76,251
10. “The Traitor”
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 31
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $7,746
Current Gross: $74,830
11. “Come to Daddy”
Distributor: Saban Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: February 7
Opening Theater Count: 29
Opening Average: $2,116
Current Gross: $61,381
12. “Incitement”
Distributor: Greenwich Entertainment
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 31
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $11,218
Current Gross: $56,280
13. “VHYes”
Distributor: Oscilloscope
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 17
Opening Theater Count: 23
Opening Average: $1,886
Current Gross: $45,391
14. “Beanpole”
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 29
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $10,008
Current Gross: $42,685
15. “Three Christs”
Distributor: IFC Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 3
Opening Theater Count: 31
Opening Average: $471
Current Gross: $36,723
16. “Lore”
Distributor: Indican Pictures
Budget (if reported): nA
Release Date: January 17
Opening Theater Count: 7
Opening Average: $235
Current Gross: $19,318
17. “Advocate”
Distributor: Film Movement
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 3
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $4,093
Current Gross: $16,453
18. “Zombi Child”
Distributor: Film Movement
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 24
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $2,017
Current Gross: $16,446
19. “And Then We Danced”
Distributor: Music Box Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: February 7
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $6,490
Current Gross: $13,880
20. “The Wave”
Distributor: Epic Pictures
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 17
Opening Theater Count: 13
Opening Average: $437
Current Gross: $8,101
