The Show Must Go On: Here’s What’s Still Open for Business in Hollywood

March 13

–Movie theaters are still open, but in many cases operating at reduced capacity. AMC Theatres and Regal, the country’s two largest chains with a total 1,200 locations, announced they will reduce capacity of their auditoriums by at least 50%.

The move is meant to heed orders from governors in California and New York to limit gatherings to 250 and 500 people, respectively, and comes after major Canadian chain Cineplex announced a similar policy.

–Comcast Cable is offering low-income families discounted internet so they can stay connected as self-quarantine procedures go into effect. “For millions of low-income Americans who don’t have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important,” Comcast said in a prepared statement. Low-income families in Comcast’s service area can sign up for 60 days of their “Internet Essentials” package for free. They’re also increasing internet speeds for all customers, new and old, who purchase the service.

–Premiering today on Netflix: “100 Humans,” “Beastars,” “Bloodride,” Élite” — a Spanish teen soap, which, the worldliest, coolest kids in my Twitter feed say is a must to watch; plus “Go Karts,” “Kingdom,” “The Valhalla Murders,” and “Women of the Night”

–Premiering today on Amazon Prime Video: “Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse” — our review is here, in which Executive Editor, TV Ann Donahue says it’s atmospheric with tremendous production design, but viewers should be prepared for an off-kilter ending; “Jessy & Nessy”

–Premiering today on Disney+: “Stargirl” — check out IndieWire’s coverage here with director Julia Hart, who explains how she feels streaming services are a way to save indie film.

–Premiering today on Pop TV: “Flack,” with the six-episode season available to stream in its entirety besides airing a new episode weekly on linear Pop TV.

–Premiering today on Discovery: “Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail”

–Premiering today on Travel: “Portals to Hell” (No judgment, but geez, read the room, Travel.)

–Premiering today on LMN: “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”

–It’s unrealistic that SXSW 2020 will be rescheduled, organizers wrote in a blog post Thursday. But some important elements for the entertainment industry are moving forward. The festival will still hand out film awards. All films will remain eligible for Independent Spirit Awards, and the short films from the lineup will continue to qualify for the Academy Awards.

Those who purchased a badge for this year’s festival can transfer it to 2021, 2022, or 2023.

The festival on Friday launched a press and industry streaming platform to screen some film and TV entries. Additionally, many film representatives have made available links to stream movies that were set to screen in Austin, giving publications a chance to cover and review films and offer prospective buyers a chance to consider them for acquisition.

Meantime, unofficial parties and events planned in conjunction with SXSW are still happening. That includes a cadre of music events. Among the small number of Austin film screenings still happening include the premiere of Caleb Michael Johnson’s “The Carnivores,” set for this weekend.

–The wheelers, dealers, and mercenaries of the business are grinding on. Starting this week, or on March 16 at the latest, the following agencies are instituting a work from home policy: CAA, Gersh, UTA, Paradigm, ICM, Abrams, BRS/Gage, and Global Artists Agency.

-While productions are in limbo, the executive, marketing, PR, and social media infrastructure at networks and studios are hustling to finish work on the shows that are already in the can. This is particularly vital for the TV industry, as that May 31 deadline for Emmy submissions remains unchanged. Those entities that are — at the very least — testing a work from home policy for the back office ranks include: Disney, Fox, Annapurna, Chernin, Google, Universal, Fremantle, ViacomCBS, AMC, Amazon, Echo Lake, and Spyglass.

–Mole people gonna mole. Raise a glass in particular for the editors at the above entities and in post production houses around the city who continue to eschew daylight (and germs) from the comfort of their edit bays.

