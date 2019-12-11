How to Watch and Livestream the 2020 SAG Awards

As this year's edition waits for its potential host, the 26th annual ceremony is set to be simulcast again on two different cable stations.

Ah, the Guilds! The time of year when precursor award shows continue to close ranks around the season’s frontrunners and people who get the statues debate whether to use their Good Speech or potentially hold it for later.

One such ceremony is the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is set to take place on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year will bring the total number of Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremonies to 26, just one shy of the total number of dresses for Katherine Heigl (who was SAG-nominated three straight years as part of the “Grey’s Anatomy” cast way back in the glory days of 2006-08). For those not fortunate enough to snag a ticket to actual event, those with a basic cable subscription can follow along on one of two sister networks: TNT and TBS, as well as on their corresponding apps.

Like other January staples, the SAGs give out awards in film and television categories. (Unlike other awards-giving bodies, SAG opted not to recognize “Succession” or “Little Women.” I know. It’s weird.) Following another year-opening tradition, the SAGs will also bestow their version of a lifetime achievement award (appropriately named the SAG Life Achievement Award) upon the young up-and-comer Robert De Niro, who somehow missed out on individual recognition for his work in “The Irishman,” but is noted as part of the film’s Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination.

Related What Does SAG Snubbing 'Succession' Mean For HBO's Prestige Drama Heir Apparent?

AT&T's HBO and Warner Bros. TV Lead Production Studio Tally at SAG Awards Related The Best TV Shows of the Decade, Ranked

How to Watch and Livestream This Week's Impeachment Hearing

With a number of high-profile televised award shows switching to hostless telecasts, the last two years have seen the SAGs embrace having someone shepherd things along over the course of the evening. They broke with tradition in 2018 to bring in Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the ceremony, with Megan Mullally taking over duties in 2019.

Popular on IndieWire

No host has yet been announced for the upcoming edition of the SAG Awards, but if there isn’t one, maybe David Harbour can make another impassioned speech while his bewildered castmates look on. Or, at the very least, we can start the show by all pretending not to tear up at the traditional “I Am An Actor” opening sequence.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.