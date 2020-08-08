How to Watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to officially accept the nomination during the event.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is fast approaching and though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic guarantees that the political event will be particularly unusual, viewers will still be able to tune-in via a wide variety of platforms from the comfort of their homes.

The convention will run August 17-20 from 9-11 p.m. ET every night. Viewers will be able to tune in on a wide variety of platforms, including the convention’s official live stream via its website and its YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. The event will also be available on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video by searching “DNC.” As for televisions, there are official 2020 Democratic National Convention apps on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Television providers such as AT&T Uverse, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity Flex, and Comcast X1 will also carry the convention, as will Amazon Echo and Amazon Alexa devices.

The convention was originally scheduled to begin July 13 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though the event will physically take place at the Wisconsin Center — it was previously slated to occur at the larger Fiserv Forum before the Democrats began scaling back their plans due to the pandemic — the convention has been billed as a primarily virtual affair and in-person attendees will be limited to the key personnel responsible for operating the event.

Biden’s campaign recently announced that the former Vice President will not travel to Wisconsin to accept the nomination due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. All other speakers and presenters are expected to speak from remote locations. All other speakers and presenters are expected to speak from remote locations, according to the Los Angeles Times. President Donald Trump has mused about giving his acceptance speech — the 2020 Republication National Convention will begin on August 24 — from the White House, which could create ethical and legal issues.

The upcoming 2020 Democratic National Convention will be followed by three presidential election debates between Biden and Trump. The first will be held on September 29, followed by subsequent debates on October 15 and October 22. A vice presidential debate between Biden’s still-unnamed vice presidential candidate and current vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to be held October 7. The 2020 presidential election will be held November 3.

