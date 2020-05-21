How to Watch the Upcoming NASA SpaceX Rocket Launch Live

The United States is sending astronauts to space for the first time in nine years, and viewers will be able to watch the event live.

America is returning to space and the expedition will be televised. Discovery and Science Channel will be sharing live coverage of NASA’s launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule on May 27. The launch will mark the United States’ first time sending astronauts into space in nine years.

The multi-platform “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space” television event will be simulcast at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and will feature a star-studded guest list to celebrate the occasion. Katy Perry, Adam Savage, and former NASA engineer Mark Rober are among the variety of celebrity guests that will appear during the networks’ broadcasts. They’ll be joined be a handful of current and former astronauts, who will offer expert insight on the program.

Viewers will be able to livestream the event via the Discovery GO app.

“Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space,” Discovery executive vice president Scott Lewers said in a statement. “Our live special offers both incredible access for the launch, and expert insight from SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk and other leading aerospace professionals.”

The networks will also air “NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future,” a two-hour documentary featuring an inside look at NASA and the SpaceX headquarters, leading up to the launch. The documentary promises a “rare glimpse inside Launch Control and first-hand accounts from SpaceX Founder and chief engineer Elon Musk, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine” as they work towards their goal of eventually flying to the moon and to Mars.

“In our two-hour documentary, we show the unbelievable engineering and scientific feats achieved by SpaceX in making such an historic launch happen,” Lewers said in a statement “In these unprecedented times of isolation, we are excited to bring our viewers together to experience this event in a way they won’t see anywhere else, in the comfort of their own homes.”

The documentary will air Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Science Channel and will be rebroadcast the following day at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

The live broadcast and accompanying two-hour documentary are made in partnership with The Washington Post and journalist Christian Davenport, who interviewed the key players behind the event, including Musk.

