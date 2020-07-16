Key Awards Dates 2020-2021: Full Calendar for the Most Unusual Oscar Season Ever

The Academy pushed back the Oscars 2021 telecast to April 25, eight weeks back from the old date, February 28. The date change and extended eligibility period give a swath of films more time to finish production and reach audiences without sacrificing their chances for Oscar contention.
The precedents for changing the Oscar date include a delay in 1938 (a flood in Los Angeles), 1968 (the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), and 1981 (the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan), but the film industry has never seen anything like the 2020 pandemic. Even during the 1918 Spanish Flu, Hollywood production continued and most theaters remained open.
Most Oscar seasons are comprised of movies that open after Labor Day weekend, but fall film festivals are also under duress: Telluride is canceled, and we don’t know what form Venice, Toronto and New York will take this year. AFI FEST and even January’s Sundance may play a role in the 2021 Oscar race. Big titles like David Fincher’s biopic “Mank,” starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, may thrive without a fall festival launch (Netflix has not committed to sending any films to fall festivals), but smaller, less pedigreed titles, which need discovery from media and audiences, could suffer from the lack of festival attention.
The Academy has also changed its Oscar submission deadlines and awards calendar, and other awards groups are following suit. See the constantly updating calendar below.
Thursday, September 2, 2020
The Venice International Film Festival opens
Friday, September 10, 2020
Toronto International Film Festival opens
Friday, September 25, 2020
New York Film Festival opens
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
London International Film Festival
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Hamptons International Film Festival opens
Thursday, October 15, 2020
AFI FEST begins
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Gotham Award nominations announced (IFP)
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards shortlists announced
Friday, October 30, 2020
BAFTA LA Britannia Awards
Monday, November 30, 2020
30th Gotham Awards (IFP)
Saturday, December 12, 2020
33rd European Film Awards announced
Monday, January 4, 2021
Online voting begins for Art Directors Guild television and feature film nominations
Monday, January 11, 2021
SAG nominations balloting opens
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Sundance Film Festival opens
Monday, February 1, 2021
SAG nominations balloting closes at 5 P.M. PT
Online voting for Art Directors Guild nominations close
Preliminary Oscar voting begins
Thursday, February 4, 2021
SAG Awards nominations announced
Friday, February 5, 2021
Preliminary Oscar voting ends
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Final SAG Awards voting opens
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting begins online
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting ends
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Submission deadline for the Oscars
78th Golden Globe Awards (HPFA)
Monday, March 1, 2021
Art Directors Guild nominations announced 5 PM PT
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Art Directors Guild voting begins online
Cinema Audio Society nominees announced
Friday, March 5, 2021
Oscar nominations voting begins
Sunday, March 7, 2021
25th Critics’ Choice Awards
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
SAG Awards voting ends noon PT
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 PM PT
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Final online Art Directors Guild voting ends
Sunday March 14, 2021
27th SAG Awards announced
Monday, March 15, 2021
Oscar nominations announced
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Cinema Audio Society final voting begins online
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Cinema Audio Society final voting ends
Saturday, April 10, 2021
The 25th Art Directors Guild Awards
Sunday, April 11, 2021
BAFTA Awards
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Final Oscar voting begins
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Cinema Audio Society Awards winners announced
Academy Museum gala
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Final Oscar voting ends
Saturday, April 24, 2021
The Film Independent Spirit Awards
Sunday, April 25, 2021
The 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars)
Friday, April 30, 2021
Academy Museum public opening
