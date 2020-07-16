Key Awards Dates 2020-2021: Full Calendar for the Most Unusual Oscar Season Ever

The Oscars are pushed back, and so is (almost) everything else on the awards-season schedule. Here’s where the key dates stand.

The Academy pushed back the Oscars 2021 telecast to April 25, eight weeks back from the old date, February 28. The date change and extended eligibility period give a swath of films more time to finish production and reach audiences without sacrificing their chances for Oscar contention.

The precedents for changing the Oscar date include a delay in 1938 (a flood in Los Angeles), 1968 (the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), and 1981 (the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan), but the film industry has never seen anything like the 2020 pandemic. Even during the 1918 Spanish Flu, Hollywood production continued and most theaters remained open.

Most Oscar seasons are comprised of movies that open after Labor Day weekend, but fall film festivals are also under duress: Telluride is canceled, and we don’t know what form Venice, Toronto and New York will take this year. AFI FEST and even January’s Sundance may play a role in the 2021 Oscar race. Big titles like David Fincher’s biopic “Mank,” starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, may thrive without a fall festival launch (Netflix has not committed to sending any films to fall festivals), but smaller, less pedigreed titles, which need discovery from media and audiences, could suffer from the lack of festival attention.

The Academy has also changed its Oscar submission deadlines and awards calendar, and other awards groups are following suit. See the constantly updating calendar below.

Thursday, September 2, 2020

The Venice International Film Festival opens

Friday, September 10, 2020

Toronto International Film Festival opens

Friday, September 25, 2020

New York Film Festival opens

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

London International Film Festival

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hamptons International Film Festival opens

Thursday, October 15, 2020

AFI FEST begins

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Gotham Award nominations announced (IFP)

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards shortlists announced

Friday, October 30, 2020

BAFTA LA Britannia Awards

Monday, November 30, 2020

30th Gotham Awards (IFP)

Saturday, December 12, 2020

33rd European Film Awards announced

Monday, January 4, 2021

Online voting begins for Art Directors Guild television and feature film nominations

Monday, January 11, 2021

SAG nominations balloting opens

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Sundance Film Festival opens

Monday, February 1, 2021

SAG nominations balloting closes at 5 P.M. PT

Online voting for Art Directors Guild nominations close

Preliminary Oscar voting begins

Thursday, February 4, 2021

SAG Awards nominations announced

Friday, February 5, 2021

Preliminary Oscar voting ends

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Final SAG Awards voting opens

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting begins online

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting ends

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Submission deadline for the Oscars

78th Golden Globe Awards (HPFA)

Monday, March 1, 2021

Art Directors Guild nominations announced 5 PM PT

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Art Directors Guild voting begins online

Cinema Audio Society nominees announced

Friday, March 5, 2021

Oscar nominations voting begins

Sunday, March 7, 2021

25th Critics’ Choice Awards

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

SAG Awards voting ends noon PT

Oscar nominations voting ends 5 PM PT

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Final online Art Directors Guild voting ends

Sunday March 14, 2021

27th SAG Awards announced

Monday, March 15, 2021

Oscar nominations announced

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Cinema Audio Society final voting begins online

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Cinema Audio Society final voting ends

Saturday, April 10, 2021

The 25th Art Directors Guild Awards

Sunday, April 11, 2021

BAFTA Awards

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Final Oscar voting begins

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Cinema Audio Society Awards winners announced

Academy Museum gala

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Final Oscar voting ends

Saturday, April 24, 2021

The Film Independent Spirit Awards

Sunday, April 25, 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars)

Friday, April 30, 2021

Academy Museum public opening

