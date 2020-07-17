A Calendar of All the Movies That Would Have Been Released — and Their New Dates

Here's the original schedule for all the films that were delayed and have since been given new release dates.

Once upon a time, “Tenet” was set to open today, July 17. When Warners dated the film, rivals got out of the way. At this writing, it’s scheduled for August 12 worldwide, and it’s just one of many major releases to see (sometimes multiple) delays — or, rerouting to VOD release. Trying to track, or even remember, all the films that shifted would challenge even the most obsessed film fan.

With that in mind, we’ve recreated the original release calendar for March 20 through July 17 as it stood on March 3 — the day before Bond film “No Time to Die” shifted from April to November, auguring a massive number of changes to come.

The list, which we will continue updating, includes all studio wide release titles to date, and the most significant specialized titles that anticipated a limited release. Of note: A film like “Palm Springs” (Neon) was expected to have a major theatrical release before streaming on Hulu, but it never announced a date. This list only includes those films which announced an official date for theatrical release.

March 20

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount) > September 2

“Blue Story” (Paramount, limited) > VOD

“Bull” (Sony, limited) > VOD

“The Truth” (IFC, limited) > VOD

“Deer Skin” (Greenwich, limited) > VOD

“The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics, limited) > TBD

“The Infiltrators” (Oscilloscope, limited) > VOD

March 27

“Mulan” (Disney) August 21

“The Ghost of Peter Sellers” (101, limited) > VOD

“Military Wives” (Bleecker Street, limited) > VOD

“On a Magical Night” (Strand, limited) > TBD

April 3

“The Lovebirds” (Paramount) > Netflix

“The New Mutants” (Disney) > August 28

“Peter Rabbit: The Runaway” (Sony) > January 15

“The Artist’s Wife” (Strand) > VOD

April 10

“No Time to Die” (United Artists) > November 20

“Trolls World Tour” (Universal) > PVOD

“Charm City Kings” (HBO, limited) > HBO

“Saint Maud” (A24) > TBD

“Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chaitwin” (Music Box, limited) > TBD

April 17

“The Secret Garden” (STX) > August 14

“My Spy” (STX) > Amazon

“Antlers” (Searchlight) > TBD

“Bad Trip” (UA) > Netflix

“Martin Eden” (Kino Lorber, limited) > TBD

“The Painted Bird” (IFC, limited) > VOD

April 24

“Antebellum” (Lionsgate) August 21

“Diane Kennedy: Nothing Fancy” (Greenwich, limited) > VOD

Marvel/screenshot

May 1

“Black Widow” (Disney) > November 6

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” (Magnolia, limited) > VOD

“The Perfect Candidate” (Music Box, limited) > TBD

May 8

“Run” (Lionsgate) > TBD

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight, limited) > August 14

“The High Note” (Focus) > PVOD

May 15

“Scoob!” (Warner Bros.) > PVOD

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (Lionsgate) > May 20, 2021

“The Woman in the Window” (Disney) > TBD

“A Trip to Greece” (IFC, limited) > VOD

May 22

F9/Universal > 4/2/21

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run/Paramount > CBS All Access

The Last Vermeer/Sony Pictures Classic (limited) > TBD

May 29

“Artemis Fowl” (Disney) > Disney+

“Irresistible” (Focus) > PVOD

June 5

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.) > October 2

June 12

“Greyhound” (Sony) > Apple

“Candyman” (Universal) > October 16

“Greenland” (STX) > August 14

June 19

“Soul” (Disney) > November 20

“The King of Staten Island” (Universal) > PVOD

“I Carry You With Me” (Sony Pictures Classics) > TBD

“Kajillionaire” (Focus) > September 18

Warner Bros.

June 26

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros.) > June 18, 2021

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) > December 23

“The Human Factor” (Sony Pictures Classics, limited) > TBD

July 3

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal) > July 2, 2021

“Free Guy” (Disney) > December 11

July 10

“The Forever Purge” (Universal) > July 9, 2021

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony) > March 5, 2021

“La Belle Epoque” (101 Studios, limited) > October 2

July 17

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) > August 12

