Oscars 2020: Best Animated Feature Predictions

Pixar's "Toy Story 4" is the frontrunner, but Neftlix's acclaimed "I Lost My Body" is winning the major awards. Updated 12/17/19.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” leads a field of sequel-heavy studio contenders for Best Animated Feature, along with rival Disney’s “Frozen 2” and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” But indies are well represented, too, with Netflix’s existential French mystery, “I Lost My Body” (voted Best Animated Feature by the NYFCC and LAFCA), and the innovative 2D Santa origin story, “Klaus,” from Spanish director Sergio Pablos (creator of “Despicable Me”). GKids also has several contenders once again, led by the Japanese anime sensation,”Weathering With You,” from “Your Name” director Makoto Shinkai.

“I Lost My Body,” Jérémy Clapin’s existential, graphic mystery about a severed hand trying to reconnect with its body, is the year’s boldest animated feature. It’s a thrilling mixture of action and romance, animated by Xilam Animation in CG (using the open source Blender software but overlaid with a striking hand-drawn aesthetic). The result is an original, provocative exploration of destiny and free will, in which touch and sound figure prominently.

Netflix

Yet “Toy Story 4” looks tough to beat. It exceeded expectations while breaking the franchise box office record. Pixar proved there was definitely one more story to tell about Woody’s (Tom Hanks) existential journey. It’s about change and growth, with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Forky (Tony Hale) as the catalysts. Pixar upped its animation (from the porcelain shepherdess to the complex antique shop), and delivered a surprising, bittersweet climax.

With Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s “Frozen 2,” we take a deep dive into the origin of Queen Elsa’s ((Idina Menzel) mysterious ice power as she continues her journey of self-discovery and empowerment. There’s an Enchanted Forest with elemental spirits of air, fire, water, and earth, and the sequel explores the mythic stature of Elsa and fairy tale idealism of Anna. This informs both the narrative and aesthetic. Seven new songs from “Frozen” Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are embedded in the narrative as well, dealing with change and righting past wrongs. “Into the Unknown,” the Oscar contender for Best Original Song, serves as the new “Let It Go.”

Disney

DreamWorks’ prestigious “Hidden World” concluded the beloved “Dragon” franchise on a high note, with director Dean DeBlois confronting the politics of hate, as grownup Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) secures the safety of his pal, Toothless, new companion Light Fury, and the rest of the dragon clan. Change, growth, and happiness envelope this finale as well. The animation is stunning, thanks to tech advancements at DreamWorks that allowed such an aesthetically opulent depiction of the Hidden World along with more detailed and tactile surfacing for every facet of the animation.

Stop-motion innovator, Laika, chases its fifth Oscar nomination with the charming Victorian-era comedy/adventure, “Missing Link” (from Annapurna). Narcissistic explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) and a Sasquatch named Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) embark on a globetrotting quest in search of the legendary Shangri-La, home of Link’s ancestry. Laika offered full-color, one-off 3D-printed face replacement for the first time and Nelson Lowry’s sets and Deborah Cook’s costumes are exquisitely crafted.

Annapurna Pictures

Aside from the dazzling climate-change romantic fantasy, “Weathering With You,” GKids’ has the dark horse, “The Swallows of Kabul” (from French directors Zabou Breitman and Elea Gobbe-Mevellec) about love and horror during Taliban occupation. Both shared the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival, where ” I Lost My Body” took the Grand Prize.

Other hopefuls include DreamWorks’ gorgeous “Abominable” (made in collaboration with Pearl Studio), Blue Sky’s spy spoof, “Spies in Disguise” (voiced by Will Smith and Tom Holland), Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (from Universal), and “The Addams Family” (United Artists), with Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron voicing Gomez and Morticia.

Contenders listed in alphabetical order. No film will be considered a frontrunner until we have seen it.

Frontrunners

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Contenders

“Abominable”

“Klaus”

“Weathering With You”

Long Shots

“The Addams Family”

“Another Day of Life”

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“Children of the Sea”

“Funan”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

